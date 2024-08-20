5 things 'Tell Me Lies' fans are looking forward to in Season 2

Hulu's drama series 'Tell Me Lies' exposes the dark side of young love and obsession

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Buckle up once again to get immersed in the complicated world of love and deception, as Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 is due to premiere on Sunday, September 4, 2024. With Season 1's startling cliffhanger conclusion, fans are eager to learn the consequences of Stephen DeMarco's (Jackson White) and Lucy Albright's (Grace Van Patten) toxic relationship.

So, it's apparent that fans are excited for Season 2, wondering what type of evolution the toxic relationship will go through and what new characters will be brought to the show. So, without further ado, let's talk about what fans are expecting from the next season of 'Tell Me Lies', as discussed in a Reddit post.

1. Will Stephen DeMarco act more chaotic in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2?

Alayna Hester and Jackson White in a still from 'Tell Me Lies' (@hulu)

With the release of the 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 trailer, fans are anticipating Stephen's character arc to become more intense, as the man is expected to cause more havoc.

A fan said, "OMG this looks insane!!!! So worth the wait!! Stephen is gonna be a MENACE this season. Even more than last. Bree getting her freak on with another guy?!!! Evan is spiraling, Wrigley is too, Pippa is suppressing emotions, and Thomas Doherty is GORGEOUS. Lucy is gonna be a wreck this season and so am I. I can’t wait omg."

Adding to this, another said, "Omg….. i think you’re right."

2. Will Lucy pick Thomas over Stephen in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2?

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 (YouTube/@hulu)

Fans also expressed their excitement over the introduction of Thomas Doherty in Season 2 of 'Tell Me Lies'. Thomas will play the role of Leo, a Baird junior who falls for Lucy after returning from studying abroad.

A fan said, "There’s no way Lucy can have eyes for Stephen when Thomas Doherty is right there. I hope he treats her right bc he’s soooo fine."

Another chimed in and commented, "He’s hotter as well than Stephen soooooo."

3. Fans are eagerly waiting for Stephen DeMarco and Lucy Albright's wedding in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in a still from 'Tell Me Lies' (Hulu/@joshstringer)

Fans are also eager to see what the future holds for Lucy and Stephen's relationship. The tension surrounding their wedding and its possible consequences is palpable, with fans anxious to watch how their stormy relationship develops.

Sharing their anticipation, a fan said, "I really hope we flash forward to the wedding because i CANNOT wait to see the aftermath of that. so f*****g excited!!!"

Another expressed anticipation and said, "In the trailer, her bestie was so against Stephen then. And that freaking ending in S1 where she exactly ended up with the guy I HOPE S2 SHOWS THE HOWWW."

4. What will happen to Drew in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2?

A still from 'Tell Me Lies' (Hulu/@joshstringer)

In another Reddit thread, fans are speculating on a tragic twist in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2, as Drew's (Benjamin Wadsworth) absence from the story has fueled conjecture about his possible death.

A fan said, "I def think that Drew is not alive anymore sadly bc Wrigly said himself that he was always a happy person so when he was so broken it terrified him. and it would explain why he is still a coked up mess even at his friend’s wedding."

Another fan anticipated a different narrative and remarked, "Tbh, I’m hoping they go with the drew is not alive route bc I feel like him being in jail or estranged just isn’t as impactful and truly shows how damaging Stephens actions/lies/manipulation are."

5. Will Stephen DeMarco get into law school in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2?

Alayna Hester, Katey Sagal, and Jackson White in a still from 'Tell Me Lies' (@hulu)

Fans of 'Tell Me Lies' are speculating under a Reddit thread about a possible hurdle in Stephan's law school ambitions, sparking debate over how his previous acts and relationships may affect his academic trajectory.

A fan simply said, "Steven won’t get into law school."

Another fan theorized in detail and said, "Stephen didn’t get into law school, and reaches back out to Lucy. He definitely pursues her because he enjoyed their sex life. He’s likely still playing both Lucy and Diana. This is where he meets Lydia, probably doesn’t care about her AT ALL. Then we watch him slowly do what he did to Macy to Lydia, but he’ll end up proposing versus her dying because no one is ever enough for him. (Personal note: Probably not in just this season and potentially longterm since she’s still just a freshmen, I’m thinking longterm. Realistically all I want is to just want Pippa and Rigley to also be happy…"

