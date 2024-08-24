'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans sparks outrage with 'clickbait' post about Bristol Palin's son

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans star attached a clickbait link that leads to a story about Bristol Palin's son moving out for high school

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans has stirred up more controversy with her latest Instagram Story, which continues her pattern of clickbait tactics following recent controversies. The reality star posted a photo of her co-star Bristol Palin with her son, Tripp, using a misleading caption that hinted at a dramatic, heartbreaking story.

Jenelle wrote, "Bristol Palin loses her son💔." The MTV star attached a clickbait link that leads to a story about Bristol's son moving out for high school to be closer to his father. Bristol recently took to her social media and revealed, "Tripp has decided to finish out high school in Alaska to be closer to his dad and our entire family." She elaborated, "He's almost 16 years old and that relationship with his dad is a lot more important than my own selfish desires of having him with his mama forever!" MTV show alum added, "I can’t talk about it yet without crying, but selfishly praying for a quick year and easy transition for us all."

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans shares new clickbait post about her co-star Bristol Palin's son (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

Does 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans earn cash from clickbait posts?

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans seems to be raking in cash from clickbait posts, as she's significantly increased the number of misleading social media updates. Clickbait sites typically earn between $0.01 and $0.50 per click, and with Jenelle's 3.1 million social media followers, she likely drives substantial traffic and revenue.

Jenelle is notably not the only celebrity who is using clickbait posts to earn extra cash by fooling her followers. 'RHOA' star Kim Zolciak-Biermann started the trend with 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice recently joining her.

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans appears to be cashing in on clickbait posts (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

How many kids does 'Teen Mom' alum Bristol Palin have?

'Teen Mom' alum Bristol Palin has three children, a son named Tripp, and daughters Sailor and Atlee. Bristol welcomed Tripp in December 2008 with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston. The couple officially ended their on-and-off relationship in 2010.

Bristol later welcomed two daughters with her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, in 2015 and 2016. However, she announced their separation on February 13, 2018, and revealed that Dakota had filed for divorce.

'Teen Mom' alum Bristol Palin has three kids, a son named Tripp, and daughters Sailor and Atlee (Instagram/@bsmp2)

Jenelle Evans reacts to Bristol Palin leaving MTV's 'Teen Mom'

Bristol Palin joined MTV's 'Teen Mom' franchise in 2018 and lasted just in 12 episodes of Season 7. Bristol left the franchise and never returned to the MTV show claiming 'it wasn't fit for me.' Bristol also claimed that the show took away her peace.

Years after leaving the franchise, Bristol celebrated her freedom and peace. However, Jenelle reshared her Instagram Stories and reacted to her quitting 'Teen Mom'. Jenelle wrote, "Good for her! 💪🏼 I seriously thought she would go back 😂."