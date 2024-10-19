'Sweetpea' is all about crazy murders but its underlying message is too hard to ignore

Ella Purnell's 'Sweetpea' delivers a powerful message without being overly direct or heavy-handed

LONDON, ENGLAND: Months after impressing us in Prime Video's 'Fallout', Ella Purnell is back on our screens. This time, she plays an average girl next door who turns into a psychotic serial killer in Starz's dark comedy 'Sweetpea'.

The creators wasted no time, delving into her psyche and all the crazy things she is capable of! By Episode 2, she has already killed two people, while she has a very long list of people she wants to rid of ahead. On the surface, 'Sweetpea' is all about a serial killer hiding in plain sight, but it's the underlying message that makes this series stand apart.

'Sweetpea' subtly makes a strong commentary on beauty

Ella Purnell in 'Sweetpea' (@skystudios)

Imagine being as stunning as Purnell and still be ignored! Well, that's the point of the show. Purnell's character is young, smart, and beautiful, and yet she is ignored by literally every single soul around her. Be it the lady at the grocery store, her crush, her sister, or dozens of her colleagues, she is basically non-existent for each one of them. But why, if you may ask?

The problem with Rhiannon is her low self-esteem. She was bullied at school while growing up, which is why she lacks self-confidence. If there's a room full of people, she'll automatically step away and stand in a corner. She hides her emotions behind her boring clothes and hair bangs. The more she feels low about herself, the more people tend to ignore her. It's a vicious circle and you can't even blame the people in her life.

The show subtly highlights that you can be a stunner like Purnell and still be ignored by people. So, it's not the physical beauty that makes you stand apart from the crowd. Instead, it's your confidence and the way you perceive yourself that makes you special.

'Sweetpea' makes one valid point amid disturbing events

Ella Purnell in 'Sweetpea' (@skystudios)

Remember her walk home when she commits her first murder in Episode 1? There's a strange glow on her face which is retained the next morning as well. People ask her if she has done something differently, either with her hair or her face. But what has truly changed is the confidence that's radiating from her.

Now, murdering someone isn't a way to gather confidence. It's as disturbing as it can get. But the point here is that once you're confident and content within yourself, others will start to see you the same way. So, if you ever feel overlooked and think that fairer skin or a sharper jawline would make a difference, realize that those things don’t matter. It’s your inner confidence that truly counts—work on that, and watch the magic happen.

'Sweetpea' is available on Starz