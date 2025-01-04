Still not over 'Yellowstone'? This new Western show on Netflix could be your next binge watch

The new Netflix series is perfect for fans of ‘Yellowstone’ given its gritty frontier drama and intense action set in the untamed Wild West.

You are not alone, if you are still reeling from the end of Yellowstone which wrapped last month after its fifth season. The show’s gripping tales of family loyalty, territorial wars, and the rugged beauty of the West have left a void that’s hard to fill. But don’t worry, Netflix is stepping in to save the day with American Primeval, a gritty new Western series that is set to be your next obsession. As per Dexerto, premiering January 9, American Primeval brings everything that Yellowstone fans love into one neat package: raw drama, complex characters, and a fight to the death. Set in 1857, the six-episode limited series shows the Old West as it was— a time of lawlessness, where survival would cost an arm and a leg.



The official synopsis teases, “This is America...1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, and innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, very few possess grace, and even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival.” Sounds intense, right? That's exactly what makes it the perfect follow-up to Yellowstone. It goes deep into the violent clash of culture, religion, and community, as seen in the Dutton family’s struggle to protect their ranch from outsiders. The star-studded cast includes Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Dane DeHaan, and Jai Courtney to name a few. Eric Newman and Mark L. Smith are the shorunner. With this powerhouse line-up, it is likely to bear gripping performances that will be impossible to tear away from.





The trailer for American Primeval gives a dark and violent look at life in the Old West during 1857. It starts with a grim narration— there is no God and no help for anyone. In the first few scenes, a woman is struck with an arrow, blood spills, and chaos unfolds as others try to escape danger. Another is asked whether he felt bad about killing people and the response was a chilling “Not the bad ones.” This sets the tone for a survival-focused Western series that promises to be more brutal than Yellowstone.

Responding to criticisms about the high violence depicted in the trailer, indigenous cultural consultant, Julie O'Keefe, said to TUDUM during a recent interview, “After reading historical accounts of what happened to Native people of that period, the violence in American Primeval is tame.”



So, mark your calendars folks for January 9th, as the Wild West comes back to life in the limited series on Netflix. Whether it is for cowboy chaos, emotional depth, or just the breathtaking landscapes, American Primeval is a must-watch for anyone who can not get enough of Western drama.