'The Real West' Review: Hallmark movie delivers amazing message that will break your heart

Hallmark's 'The Real West' surprises you with moments of comedy, steamy romance and heartfelt moments

BOULDER, COLORADO: 'The Real West', premiered on September 28, takes us to a scenic ranch backdrop, away from the city's hustle. Rebecca is a widow who plans a family vacation ahead of her elder son, Noah's college. It's been three years since her dear husband died but she is still trying to come to terms with the loss. However, when she meets Jake, a sexy cowboy during the vacation, she loosens up.

Starring Kimberley Sustad as Rebecca and Lucas Bryant as Jake, 'The Real West' is everything a Hallmark fan expects it to be. Riding high on emotions, this film is all about romance, familial bonds, second chances, and making tough choices.

'The Real West' delves into grief and second chances

Kimberley Sustad in a still from 'The Real West' (@hallmark)

'The Real West' is primarily about a brewing romance between a history professor and a cowboy, but at the heart of it, the film deals with serious themes such as grief that comes with the loss of a loved one.

It's been three years and Rebecca is still not over her husband's death. While the single mother's second chance at love has swooned us, it's the emotional moments shared between Rebecca and her two sons that truly touched us. In one particular scene, her younger son, Ollie, embarks on a ghost hunt with the hope of seeing his dad again. The weight of the boy's sorrow hits hard, proving that the story isn't just a simple romance but has something meaningful to offer. In short, 'The Real West' turns out to be inspiring those who are afraid to give themselves another chance.

'The Real West' is unexpectedly comedic

Lynda Boyd and Marlie Collins in 'The Real West' (@hallmark)

It's truly worth mentioning how humor has been infused into this romantic and emotional saga. From the beginning, the movie feels light and breezy. Rebecca, being a mom of two boys, is practical and funny. Cassidy (played by Marlie Collins), is a chaotic mess yet the best sister one can ask for. Her easy approach to life inspires Rebecca to not over-burden herself with responsibilities.

Lynda Boyd as Rebecca’s mom, Maureen is a pure joy to watch with her natural dialogue delivery. Amid this complex mix of family dynamics, Jake exudes calm and a mysterious vibe. We can't blame Rebecca for being attracted to him, despite all the limitations.

Bringing together a well-rounded cast of characters, 'The Real West' is much more than a romantic movie. It is about moving forward after a loss. The film's ability to balance laughs and heartfelt moments makes it one of the best movies delivered by Hallmark in 2024.

'The Real West' is available on Hallmark+.