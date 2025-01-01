'Yellowstone' character Teeter looks almost unrecognizable in her real life photos

Jennifer Landon and her 'Yellowstone' character Teeter are like two different personalities

Jennifer Landon well-known for playing the role of Teeter in Paramount's neo-Western drama series 'Yellowstone' appears drastically different from her on-screen character in real life. Teeter is a rough and tough character with a thick West Texas accent and short pink hair. In the show, she caught the attention of the fans due to her romantic storyline with Colby Mayfield essayed by Denim Richards.

The beloved show 'Yellowstone' just came to an end after five seasons. At the end of the series, Teeter was seen heading out to the West. It seems like a spin-off can be in the works. At the time of writing, the network has not made any official announcement regarding the spin-off. For the unversed, Jennifer joined the cast of 'Yellowstone' during its third season in 2020. After two years, she was promoted to series regular for the season. She managed to win over the viewers with her brilliant acting in the show.

Jennifer is the daughter of the iconic television actor and filmmaker Michael Landon. It wouldn't be wrong to say that acting runs in her genes. When we talk about Jennifer's acting career, she has been acting since her childhood days. Jennifer and her 'Yellowstone' character Teeter are poles apart. In real life, this 41-year-old actress doesn't have a thick accent or sport pink hair. Instead, this blonde beauty is a California girl who was brought up in Malibu.

The Emmy-winning movie star and her character are like night and day and the fans of the show are speechless after realizing how she is an entirely different personality in real life. Jennifer comes from a Hollywood family and she spent a large majority of her childhood on TV sets since both of her parents worked in the entertainment industry. Her famous father Michael best known for his great performances in shows like 'Little House on the Prairie', 'Bonanza' and 'Highway to Heaven' passed away in July 1991. On the other hand, when we talk about her mother Cindy Clerico, who was a makeup artist on 'Little House on the Prairie.'

According to a report by The Mirror US, Jennifer even acted alongside her father Michael in the hit drama 'Highway to Heaven.' Along with this, her television credits include 'As The World Turns', 'Us', 'The Young and The Restless', 'House', 'Days of Our Lives', 'Animal Kingdom', 'Chicago Med', 'The Resident', 'Banshee', 'Helstrom', 'The Orville' and 'FBI: Most Wanted' among many others. She also appeared in a few films such as 'Brothers', The Front Runner', 'Rabid Weight Loss', and 'I Spit on Your Grave III: Vengeance Is Mine.'

Keeping aside her 'Yellowstone' character, Jennifer is well-noted for portraying the character of Gwen Norbeck Munson in the CBS soap opera 'As the World Turns.' She even bagged three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her phenomenal acting performance in the show. She starred in nearly 500 episodes of the show which ran for over five decades from 1956 to 2010.