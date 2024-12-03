Stacey Silva's inclusion in '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 sparks debate over whether she's the right fit

'90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 welcomes Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj as their newest additions

The announcement of the Season 2 cast for '90 Day: The Last Resort' has left fans puzzled by one surprising addition: Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj. While stars like Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra seem like natural fits, Stacey and Florian's inclusion feels a bit out of place, given Stacey's limited involvement in the original 90 Day Fiancé series.

Stacey, best known as Darcey Silva’s twin, was never a central figure in the franchise. Her presence primarily revolved around Darcey’s journey, with her relationship with Florian gaining attention only through their spin-off, 'Darcey & Stacey'. While the spin-off is part of the 90 Day universe, Stacey initially played more of a supporting role. Fans are familiar with seeing cast members with well-established storylines from the main franchise, making it easier to understand their challenges. Stacey and Florian’s issues, however, remain relatively unknown, leaving viewers unsure of what to expect. That being said, the intrigue surrounding their addition could work in their favor, as fans may tune in to '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 out of curiosity and excitement to uncover their story.

Has a supporting star ever had main screen time on the '90 Day' franchise?

Interestingly, Stacey isn't the first supporting cast member to step into the spotlight in the 90 Day franchise. John McManus, Patrick Mendes' brother, and Debbie Johnson, Colt Johnson's mother, both transitioned from side characters to leading their storylines in '90 Day: The Single Life'.

Are Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj still together?

The answer to the above question is yes. Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are still together. They revealed their status before '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 premiered when Florian commented a happy birthday message on Stacey and her twin sister Darcey's birthday post.

The comment confirms they are still together, despite the earlier cheating scandal where Florian was caught in a video with another woman. It seems the couple has moved past the controversy.

Stacey Silva shows off a major weight loss transformation

In July 2024, Stacey showcased her transformation after losing more than 40 pounds, a milestone she achieved alongside her sister, Darcey. Previously, Stacey was a natural brunette like her twin, with long brown hair styled in a choppy. Her go-to makeup included smoky eyes and nude lip gloss. Now, Stacey sports icy blonde, straight hair that cascades down her shoulders, often opting to wear it loose.

