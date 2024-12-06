Why Madison LeCroy's take in 'Southern Charm' Season 10 is worth being applauded

Madison LeCroy will show more of her vulnerable side when she returns for the new season of 'Southern Charm'

The fresh change in perspective that Madison LeCroy brings to discussing her ex, Austen Kroll, on 'Southern Charm' Season 10 does away with the drama and tension fans are accustomed to. On November 23 at the Bravo Fan Fest, she expressed a surprisingly positive, almost approving view of where Austen is now. When asked if she thought Austen would start "settling down," Madison expressed that she was "shocked" by how well he was doing and even approved of the "good girl" he's with, referring to a relationship Austen had hinted at earlier this year.

This change in Madison's stance shows her maturity and personal growth. Over the years, viewers have seen her and Austen's complicated relationship unfold, marked with drama, on-again, off-again romance, and fiery moments. In Season 10, though, Madison seems to have found peace in their past in a way that is rarely seen. Madison's season will be more emotional. She'll be dealing with the loss of her father and finding out about her vulnerable side.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Austen's journey in Season 10 will also show growth. Now happy in a long-distance relationship, he's shifting his focus to reviving his beer business and managing a rocky friendship with Craig Conover. His storyline offers a significant change from his earlier seasons, where his love life and partying took all the spotlight.

Madison LeCroy wants to kick off ‘Southern Charm’ Season 10 greatly



Madison LeCroy confirmed she's coming back for 'Southern Charm' Season 10 in an Instagram Q&A, responding, "Of course, I am!" She also said, "I'm hosting the first party of the season." She promised it would be fabulous and set the tone for a great season ahead. Madison has been a key cast member since Season 6, known for her fiery personality and drama-filled storylines.



She has introduced fans to her husband, Brett Randle, and her life in Charleston with her son, Hudson. Madison also faced off with Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green during the Season 9 reunion, adding more tension to the group dynamic.

Madison LeCroy in 'Southern Charm' (@bravo)



Madison LeCroy admits she’s not shy of showing her personal life on ‘Southern Charm’

Madison LeCroy has never been shy about discussing her personal life on 'Southern Charm.' In fact, she openly admits that putting her relationship on camera was important for her. During Season 9, she gave viewers a glimpse into her marriage with Brett Randle, which she had been careful to keep private at first. Madison explained that even though some fans had been advising her to keep her personal life off the show, she wanted to let them see a more vulnerable side of herself, one that includes her family life and her kindness, not just the drama.

She also said that the way her son, Hudson, and Brett interact with the other cast members reveals another side of her. This shows that there is more to her than what the viewers see during the conflicts on the screen.