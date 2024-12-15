'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover sets the record straight on split rumors with Paige DeSorbo

'Southern Charm' stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo started dating in 2020

'Southern Charm' Season 10 couple Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo have recently sparked split rumors after three years of whirlwind romance. The speculation began after the couple stopped sharing each other's photos and commenting on social media. However, Craig has shared an update on his romance.

During the premiere of the Bravo show, Craig debunked the split rumor and assured fans that everything was fine between the couple. He shared, "I don’t know where that came from because we’re together, like, every week." He noted, "So, no, Paige and I are not broken up. We're still together." Craig also noted that he and Paige have no plans to break up or end their relationship just to gain some ratings for the Bravo show. The couple has notably gone strong and are expected to soon get married.

'Southern Charm' stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo met while filming 'Winter House' (Instagram/@paige_desorbo)

How did 'Southern Charm' stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo meet?

'Southern Charm' stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo met while filming 'Winter House'. Paige was dating Perry Rahbar when she met Craig and connected as friends. They explored their platonic friendship further as roomies in the Bravo show. However, the former couple called it quits in September 2020 and Paige started dating Craig in October the same year.

Craig and Paige were spotted kissing in April 2021 on their trip to Charleston. However, things got serious between the duo when Craig appeared in 'Summer House' Season 6 to escort Paige to the 'prom.' The couple has been together and thriving since then.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover would love to have children someday (Instagram/@paige_desorbo)

'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo live apart

'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo have been in a long-distance relationship. Craig lives in South Carolina while Paige is in New York. Despite living in two different cities, the couple spends most of the time together enjoying the spring in Charleston and the summer in the Big Apple.

However, the Bravo show couple has been thinking of moving in together. Craig has a thriving business in Charleston but has been planning to relocate to New York City. He admitted that he loved New York energy and could see himself living there. Meanwhile, Paige also loves spending her time in two cities.

'Southern Charm' stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are still committed (Instagram/@caconover)

When will Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo get married?

While the marriage is on the cards, Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are not in a rush. 'Southern Charm' star has recently shared, "We just have a common goal. One day we want to get married and have a family." He explained that the couple's busy schedules have played a role, saying, "We're just in a unique spot that we've embraced of being like, 'We're two very career-driven people."

Craig added, "We both love where we live and we don't know what's coming next, but we'd rather go through those challenges with the right person than just with the wrong person... It's one day at a time."