'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover's 'ultimatum' jeopardizes his friendship with Austen Kroll

'Southern Charm' stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll have witnessed ups and downs in their friendship

'Southern Charm' Season 10 stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll were buddies but their friendship seems to have shifted. The longtime best friends still seemed to be at odds and the preview of the new season provided a glimpse at the strained friendship and their dramatic feuds. Craig and Austen reflect on their changing friendship, which only worsens the matter.

He insisted, "Our friendship will never look like it used to." The Bravo show star's comment left Austen hurt and furious as he responded, "I knew that's how you were gonna take it." However, things got intense between the duo and Craig gave an ultimatum to Austen, "You can either swim or leave." Austen notably couldn't tolerate the insult and left the place. The trailer further showed the duo screaming at each other during a group dinner.

Austen called Craig 'embellisher' but the latter came with a befitting reply and said, "I’m a lawyer and a storyteller." Bravo show will soon reveal the entangled dynamic of Craig and Austen's friendship. However, it's currently unclear the reason behind their feud, there are speculations that business has played a major role in straining their friendship.

Will Craig Conover and Austen Kroll open their bar?

'Southern Charm' best friends Craig Conover and Austen Kroll planned to turn their friendship into a partnership but they seemingly jeopardized their relationship. After their successful podcast, 'Pillows and Beer', the duo has announced that they will be launching a neighborhood bar called 'By the Way'. They planned to open the bar on Charleston’s King Street, just around the corner from Uptown Social in early 2024.

They also soft-launched their new venture and hosted a preview night for their new bar, providing a sneak peek of their upcoming food menu. Unfortunately, Craig and Austen's strained friendship put a halt on their new venture and they pushed the launch to late December. Additionally, they also stopped hosting their podcast together.

Austen and Craig's bromance heating up in season 10 (@bravo)

Craig Conover reflects on working with Austen Kroll

'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover has recently reflected on the troubles that one could face while working on a business venture with friends. Craig has teased in a recent interview and claimed that he and Austen Kroll had experienced some 'challenges'. He claimed, "I think I've learned a lot of patience in the latter years of my life. I think our work ethics are different.'

He explained, "I think when you work together as closely as we have been, those tensions are going to be harder and harder to sweep under the rug. So, that's definitely something to look forward to." However, he has notably teased that the Bravo show viewers will get the details on the upcoming season.

Craig Conover reflects on working with Austen Kroll (Instagram/@caconover)

Craig Conover and Shep Rose move forward with their drama

Craig Conover has seemingly lost his other close friendship with Shep Rose. The Bravo show stars have often faced ups and downs in their friendship and would end up fighting if they spent too much time with each other. However, Shep's addiction has seemingly pushed him away from all his friends.

Shep has shared an update on his friendship with Craig during an episode of the 'When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany' podcast. He shared that he had taken "a step back" from many of his 'Southern Charm' friendships for the time being. He claimed that he didn't want to destroy their friendship but wanted to give them space to grow better.

Craig Conover and Shep Rose move forward with their drama (@bravotv)

'Southern Charm' Season 10 premieres on Thursday, December 5 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.