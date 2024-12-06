‘Southern Charm’ newcomer Ryan Albert destroys gender stereotypes

‘Southern Charm’ newcomer Ryan Albert is originally from South Carolina

Handsome hunk Ryan Albert is one of the newcomers set to join the cast of Bravo's long-running reality show 'Southern Charm'. For the unversed, let us tell you, that Ryan is one of the dearest friends of Patricia Altschul, the matriarch of the Charleston-based program.

Along with Ryan, the viewers will also get to see two other newbies Molly O'Connell and Salley Carson in the upcoming season of the show. According to Ryan's Bravo bio, he is "a true Southern gentleman within Charleston’s elite social scene. Along with his husband, Dr. Eddie Irions, he’s among Patricia’s closest friends."

This 'Southern Charm' cast member likes to stay at home. Yeah, you heard that right. Ryan is a stay-at-home husband who enjoys hosting and entertaining guests at his house. In his leisure time, he volunteers for different organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, which helps the kids realize their true potential and build their futures.

'Southern Charm’ newcomer Ryan Albert appeared in an episode of Magnolia Network’s ‘Classic Homes’ (Instagram/@ryanalbert)

'Southern Charm' star Ryan Albert renovates his Charleston residence

According to his official bio, 'Southern Charm' star Ryan Albert is currently busy renovating his and his husband Eddie Irions's historic house which is located in downtown Charleston. In January 2023, the pair shared the history behind their house in an episode of Magnolia Network's 'Classic Homes.'

"We are excited to share the history and architectural design of our Charleston Row House on the television series Classic Homes. Stream now on @magnolianetwork and @discoveryplus. Link in bio! 🏡," the duo wrote alongside a video of themselves from the episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Albert (@ryanalbert)

How did Ryan Albert and Eddie Irions meet?

When we talk about the love life of Ryan Albert, he has been happily married to his husband Eddie Irions since October 2021. As per an interview with the Over the Moon blog, Ryan made the first move by sliding into the Instagram DMs of Eddie.

Ryan and Eddie's first date took place at the Spoleto Festival, a popular arts festival in Charleston.“We were both inseparable from that weekend forward. It was as if we had been waiting our entire lives for each other, and we both immediately felt it," Ryan shared.

'Southern Charm' star Ryan Albert and his husband Eddie Irions got married in 2021 (Instagram/@ryanalbert)

'Southern Charm' star Ryan Albert is a dog dad

'Southern Charm' newcomer Ryan Albert loves to spend time with his Portuguese Water Dog, Banks. Ryan and his husband welcomed their fur baby Banks, into their family earlier this year in January.

Then, the couple announced the arrival of their adorable puppy via an Instagram post. "Meet Banks, our Portuguese Water Dog. The latest addition to our family! @bankstheportie 🐾," they wrote alongside a sweet snap of their dog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Albert (@ryanalbert)

'Southern Charm' Season 10 premieres on December 5, 2024, Thursday, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.