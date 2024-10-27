Who is Ryan Albert's partner? ‘Southern Charm’ newbie is a reality star veteran

‘Southern Charm’ newcomer Ryan Albert shares a good camaraderie with Patricia Altschul

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Get ready 'Southern Charm' fans as Season 10 is just around the corner! Bravo's beloved series is set to welcome some exciting new faces, including the intriguing Ryan Albert.

Patricia Altschul, a staple of 'Southern Charm', recently confirmed Ryan's addition to the cast. On October 20, Patricia dropped a stunning picture of herself and Ryan on her Instagram page. "Night out on the town with @ryanalbert and @eddieirions …. The sweetest and most handsome men in the world!!!!!" she wrote in the post.

Soon after, a social media user commented, "Very charming man. Who is he?" to which Patricia responded by writing, "You just might see him on southern charm." It seems viewers are already charmed by Ryan.

For those who might not know, Ryan is no stranger to reality TV, having previously appeared in an episode of Magnolia Network's Classic Homes, where he showcased his stunning Charleston row house.

Ryan Albert will be appearing on 'Southern Charm' Season 10 (Instagram/@ryanalbert)

'Southern Charm' star Ryan Albert enjoys playing piano

As of this moment, not much is known about Ryan's profession but we do know that he is a talented piano player. Every now and then, he keeps sharing videos of himself playing piano on his Instagram, where he has amassed over 6K followers.

Ryan has been playing piano from a young age. He recently shared on Instagram that he reunited with one of his childhood best friends Nuithia Whitney Davis and they reminisce the old good times.

Recently, he shared a heartwarming post about reuniting with a childhood friend, reminiscing about their days spent singing and playing piano together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Albert (@ryanalbert)

Is 'Southern Charm' star Ryan Albert married?

Speaking of the personal life of the 'Southern Charm' star Ryan Albert, he is happily married to Eddie Irions.

Ryan and his partner Eddie tied the knot in 2021 and have been in marital bliss ever since. The pair celebrated their third marriage anniversary on October 3. Ryan shared a sweet post for his husband on the special occasion.

"Three years ago and still the happiest day of my life. Happy Anniversary to the man who loves me unconditionally on the good days and the bad. I am a better man because of you, Eddie.," he wrote alongside a series of pictures from their wedding day.

'Southern Charm' star Ryan Albert and his husband Eddie Irions got married in 2021 (Instagram/@ryanalbert)

What does Ryan Albert's husband Eddie Irions do for a living?

The 'Southern Charm' Season 10 newcomer Ryan Albert's husband Eddie Irions is one of the closest friends of Patricia Altschul. In fact, he also made a guest appearance in the sixth season of the Bravo show. Eddie is a doctor who decided to specialize in the field of Gastroenterology, which focuses on treating diseases related to the digestive system.

Talking about Eddie's educational background, he bagged his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Emory University located in Atlanta, Georgia. Then, he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the James H. Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University, in Johnson City, Tennessee.