Sofia Vergara tells Kelly Clarkson to ‘shut up’ in tense interview moment: "Are you crazy..."

Sofia Vergara’s fiery personality and quick wit were on full display during an episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ when she playfully but firmly told host Kelly Clarkson to ‘shut up’ during an awkward exchange about her transformation in the Netflix series, ‘Griselda’. Vergara, who portrays the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, spent hours in the makeup chair to achieve the look. However, Clarkson seemed to downplay the transformation, leading to a tense yet humorous moment that quickly went viral. The conversation took an unexpected turn when Clarkson remarked, “This is incredible… I feel like they only changed your nose or something."

As per The Things, the comment visibly surprised Vergara, who responded, “What? Are you crazy?” Trying to clarify, Clarkson insisted, “Whatever they did though, it looks slight. You know what I’m saying? Like, when you look at you, it doesn’t look …” Vergara, clearly wanting to set the record straight, passionately listed all the work that went into her transformation. She emphasized, “No Kelly, it was hours. You don't know what they did. They did a lot to me! It was teeth. It was a wig. It was my nose. It was plastic from here to here!... It was a wig! Shut up. It was a wig. It was a lot!”

The playful yet assertive remark caught both Clarkson and the audience off guard but the interview continued despite the awkwardness. Clarkson quickly pivoted, exclaiming, “You literally look like you’re a different actress, like, playing the role. You could have a whole different life as this actress.” Vergara, seemingly appeased, responded with a smile, “That’s exactly what I wanted — that reaction. I loved that you thought it was just a little thing because that means it looks natural. I was like, ‘Are they going to see Gloria Pritchett in Griselda?’ I mean, did you see it?”

Beyond her exchange with Clarkson, Vergara has been open about the challenges of playing Griselda Blanco. In an interview, she explained, "It was a lot of work, it was a lot of preparation. I had to really investigate what it meant to be a woman in that era. A mother, a Colombian woman… that turned into this monster. So, it was a really difficult task for me to understand it. We are both Colombian, we are both immigrants, we are both mothers, we are both women. So I did relate to her a lot."

As per The New York Post, Vergara has also faced criticism and passive aggression in the media, particularly regarding her accent. On the Spanish-language talk show El Hormiguero, host Pablo Motos mocked her pronunciation of 'Modern Family', prompting Vergara to clap back, “I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah.” When Motos tried to move on, she fired back with, “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?... How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?” reminding him of her success.