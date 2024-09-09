'Snowpiercer' Season 4 tests the loyalty of its toughest character ahead of finale

As the fate of humanity is endangered, one protagonist has to make a tough choice in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

Contains spoilers for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Conspiracies, battles, and betrayals are at the heart of 'Snowpiercer'. In the post-apocalypse show, the characters aren't just fighting against the harsh climate, but also with one another. Their struggles are driven by a range of motives, from efforts to close the class divide to personal ambitions and power grabs among the last survivors on Earth

Throughout the four seasons, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), and Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean) have been fighting against each other while supporting characters like Josie, Ruth, Bess, Roche, Ben, and Javi have remained loyal to their respective leaders. Among them is Alex Cavill (Rowan Blanchard), a no-nonsense engineer on the train. For the longest part, she was loyal to Joseph Wilford, who saved her during the freeze. She hated her mother, Melanie, for leaving her behind but eventually came to forgive her. The lack of parental love turned her into an emotionally tough person. As the show nears its conclusion, she steps into the spotlight, with the fate of humanity resting in her hands.

Alex Cavill has to make a tough choice in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 9

Rowan Blanchard in a still from 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

In 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 8, Dr Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) convinced Alex that Big Alice is required to complete his mission of launching Gemini into the atmosphere. When Nima threatened to destroy New Eden, Alex took on the responsibility of delivering the engine to him.

Nima agreed to her proposal but sent his soldiers to keep an eye on her. When she arrived at New Eden and was stopped by the residents, the soldiers launched an attack. In the final scene of the episode, a soldier drags Alex into the computer room. With a gun pointed at her head, he demands that she switch the tracks to allow Big Alice to leave New Eden. The episode concludes on a cliffhanger, leaving Alex to choose between her loyalty to her crew and her promise to Nima.

The fate of humanity depends on Alex Cavill's one choice in 'Snowpiercer'

Daveed Diggs in a still from 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

Regardless of her decision, Alex faces severe consequences. If she allows Nima to steal the train, she will betray everyone who trusted her and potentially be the cause of their deaths. Without Big Alice, the residents of New Eden won't survive for long. The engine provides their crucial power supply, and without it, they will be left without electricity and risk freezing to death.

Moreover, stealing the engine would mean that Nima will succeed in his mission of launching Gemini into the atmosphere. Melanie and Alex's research showed that the compound would cause more harm than benefit. The compound meant to reverse the freeze has high toxicity levels. Melanie had previously warned that it could wipe out every survivor on Earth.

On the other hand, if Alex decides to defy Nima, it will trigger a full-blown war in New Eden. This will again endanger the lives of her friends as they'll face formidable enemies dressed in white metal suits.

Will Alex Cavill help Dr Nima in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4?

Michael Aronov in a still from 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

The thrilling cliffhanger has us eagerly anticipating Episode 9 of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4. The synopsis of the upcoming episode gives away the mystery revealing Alex's next course of action.

It says, "Alex sabotages the track switch computer and, with Layton's help, escapes to town hall; Till gets the drop on Ace and uses his sniper rifle to save Layton and Alex from Rat." It's a major relief to see that Alex makes the right choice by standing up against humanity's greatest threat.

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 9 will air on AMC+ on Sunday, September 15.