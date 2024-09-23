Snoop Dogg's dating history: Delve into 'The Voice' Season 26 coach's hook-up with Celina Powell to Shante Taylor's romance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg's romantic life has always been a hot topic among his fans. The rapper's romantic journey hasn't always been smooth, marked by some surprising rumors. However, he has found stability with his beloved wife, Shante Taylor, embracing his roles as a devoted father and grandfather.

Before his happily married life with Shante, Snoop navigated a series of rumored relationships. He was romantically linked with model Laurie Holmond, with whom he shares a son, and actress Karrine Steffans, who candidly shared her experiences with the rapper in her memoir. As the musician prepares to make his NBC debut, let’s take a moment to dive into his intriguing past before this exciting new chapter unfolds.

Snoop Dogg has been into multiple romantic relationships (YouTube/@nbcthevoice)

Snoop Dogg's dating history:

Snoop Dogg's romance with his high school sweetheart Laurie Holmond

Snoop Dogg and Laurie Holmond met in high school and were best friends. The ex-couple soon realized their love for each other and started dating each other. After high school graduation, Snoop and Laurie's on-and-off romance spanned several years. The duo's on-and-off relationship continued for several years and they welcomed their son Julian Corrie Broadus in 1998.

However, Laurie faced heartbreak when Snoop announced his marriage to Shante Taylor. Despite the ups and downs, Snoop and Laurie forged a resilient bond, committed to co-parenting their son with love and respect.

Snoop Dogg shares a son, Julian Corrie Broadus with Laurie Holmond (Instagram/@julianbroadus)

Rapper Snoop Dogg and Chavonne Hodges's low-profile romance

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg was romantically linked to Chavonne Hodges in the late 1990s. Rumor has it they met at one of Snoop's legendary parties, igniting an undeniable spark between them. Although the pair never publicly acknowledged their relationship, their paths eventually diverged, leading to a quiet separation.

Rapper Snoop Dogg and Chavonne Hodges's low-profile romance (@nbc)

Snoop Dogg and Karrine Steffans's brief fling

Rapper Snoop Dogg filmed a music video with Karrine Steffans and a sparked romance rumor in the early 2000s. Karrine has been linked with various high-profile musicians and entertainers and Snoop was one of them. However, at that time, Snoop was married to Shante Taylor and chose not to pursue any further involvement with the actress, keeping his commitments intact.

Snoop Dogg filmed a music video with Karrine Steffans (YouTube/@snoopdogg)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg got cozy with Rita Ora

Snoop Dogg ignited dating rumors with Rita Ora following their collaboration on the 2013 hit single 'Torn Apart.' While filming the music video in Thailand, the two artists shared some cozy moments, and their undeniable chemistry, both on and off screen, only fueled the speculation. Despite the buzz, neither Snoop nor Rita has ever officially confirmed a romance.

Snoop Dogg and Celina Powell's hook-up

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg was rumored to be involved with internet personality Celina Powell in late 2018. Celina stirred up quite a bit of controversy when she posted a video claiming they had a fling. Their brief romance ultimately drew the rapper into a whirlwind of online backlash, leading to its swift end.

Snoop Dogg allegedly hook-up with Celina Powell (Instagram/@snoopdogg)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg reconciled his marriage with Shante Taylor

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg tied the knot with his longtime love, Shante Broadus, in 1997, and their bond has flourished for over two decades. However, the couple hit a road bump in 2004 when the rapper filed for divorce in 2004. After the separation, the couple found their way back and renewed their wedding vows in 2008. Together, they’ve built a beautiful family, sharing three wonderful kids: Cordé, Cordell, and Cori.

Snoop Dogg has been married to Shante Taylor for more than two decades (Instagram/@snoopdogg)

