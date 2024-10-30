Snoop Dogg looks visibly shaken as 'The Voice' rookie coach is forced into heartbeaking decision

Snoop Dogg was 'distraught' over having to choose between Georgia Starner and DREION in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 'The Voice' battle rounds are already underway, and Team Snoop Dogg favorites DREION and Georgia Starnes are the next pair to take the stage on Tuesday, October 29 show. Their coach was left feeling "distraught" by their performance of 'Perfect Combination,' a duet originally performed by Stacy Lattisaw and Johnny Gill in 1984.

Throughout the performance, audiences were treated to the impressive skills of both vocalists. Georgia wowed the crowd with her expanding low note range and confident delivery, while DREION pulled his satiny tones into balance with a few carefully placed note spikes throughout.

'The Voice' Season 26 torn between DREION and Georgia Starnes

Reba McEntire declined to reveal her pick for the winner after the show. "Georgia, you look absolutely beautiful. Love that outfit. You’ve got a great range. Great vocals. And DREION, your vocals are incredible also," she said. "You guys are so well-matched. I don’t have a critique. I don’t have one way or the other to go, so you’re on your own there, Snoop Dogg," she added.

Gwen Stefani, on the other hand, was ready to highlight individual talents but emphasized that everyone had unique reasons for wanting to win. "I don’t know what to do because you have so many strengths, Georgia. You do runs. You have a cool, deep voice. I think that you have a really amazing gift. And I’m excited for your future, no matter what happens on this show. And DREION, you are literally one of the greatest singers I’ve ever heard. Your voice is just natural and beautiful. I guess if we were just going on the voice, I’d have to say DREION. But if we were going on like package, I would say Georgia because you’re going somewhere; I know that," she remarked.

Michael Bublé then praised both competitors, stating, "Georgia, you have a really great voice. You really do. You proved that soul has nothing to do with the color of your skin. You are a soulful, beautiful singer. You feel it. You have a rich tone, rich notes. And DREION, I just want to be like you. You have the most incredible voice. You are smooth as silk, my friend…. There is no loser here. Both of you are incredible."

Georgia Starnes and DREION in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Facebook/@dreionation)

Distraught Snoop Dogg makes a hasty decision during 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

Snoop Dogg had to choose between his two prospective stars, and after much deliberation, he delivered a heartfelt goodbye speech to the contestant he decided to let go. “I love the fact that they took the notes, and they really put them to use. They sounded amazing working together. This is hard. I didn’t even think it was going to be this hard, but I don’t even feel like talking about all that. I’m scared to pick the wrong one, ’cause there ain’t no wrong one. They’re both right,” he said.

Snoop added, “My heart is beating really fast now, ya’ll, because I love both of these artists, and I feel like they both could really win The Voice. And I feel like they both are superstars in their own right. Damn, I just don’t want to break anybody’s heart. And I want everybody to understand that this opportunity, this exposure, these millions of people that are watching you—whatever happens after this is not based on today; it’s what you do with today. So just know that.”

After a painful few seconds, he joked, "Damn, can't we go to a commercial break?" When Reba asked if that would help, he replied, "It really would, Reba, because I don’t know what to do. I’m so distraught right now."

Snoop Dogg makes a hasty decision during 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Facebook/@dreionation)

DREION deserved 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles win

The song heavily favored DREION in the contest between the two four-chair turn singers, meaning he still has a lot more to prove. Although Georgia's voice is lovely, this particular song truly required DREION's old soul. Nonetheless, Snoop chose Georgia as his winner, a surprising decision. She is the complete package and has now demonstrated her ability to sing outside of her comfort zone.

The title of Stacy Lattisaw and Johnny Gill's duet from the 1980s perfectly captures this battle. To put it simply, Georgia and DREION were exceptional. You would think someone was mixing her note by note since she was that spot on. However, DREION was our clear winner.

Although he may not have been as technically skilled as Georgia, he still surpassed her with the presence and vitality that she lacked. Not only are we disappointed by his elimination, but we are also furious.

DREION and Georgia Starnes from Team Snoop wowed the audience with their performance in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Facebook/@dreionation)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET and 9 PM ET respectively on NBC in the US. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.