'Smile 2' Ending Explained: Terrifying conclusion will give you sleepless nights

'Smile 2' follows a pop star, who becomes the latest victim of the Smile entity

Contains spoilers for 'Smile 2'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Skye Riley's (Naomi Scott) attempt to get rid of the smile entity in the latest horror film, 'Smile 2,' is sadly not bearing any positive consequences. The sequel to 2022's smash hit, 'Smile,' offers a new protagonist and plays on the theme of the same smile creature with a fresh twist that adds intrigue to the storyline. However, this time the stakes are higher than ever, as a pop singer attempting a comeback is the victim of this unknown monster. So, how did Skye become the victim of this evil creature?

Skye, who suffered from drug abuse, witnesses her drug dealer Lewis Fregol (Lukas Gage) taking his own life. As the film unfolds, it becomes obvious that Skye is being plagued by the demonic creature, but a beam of light shines brightly on her when it is revealed that the demonic entity, a parasite, would die without a host. However, the path to freedom is not easy as Skye ends up killing someone and discovers an unexpected truth about her best friend.

Does Skye Riley kill her mother Elizabeth Riley on 'Smile 2'?

Dylan Gelula and Naomi Scott in a still from 'Smile 2' (@paramountpictures)

Skye awakens at a rehab center with her mother Elizabeth Riley (Rosemarie DeWitt) by her bedside following her breakdown in front of her backup dancers. Instead of focusing on Skye's well-being, Elizabeth starts criticizing her daughter's recent behavior and does not even ask her what is causing Skye to act this way. Elizabeth insists on Skye completing her tour, which would be better for her career; nevertheless, she is unaware of her impending fate, as Skye is once again possessed by the demonic creature.

Skye rushes to her mother and kills her after stabbing her multiple times. After that, she exits her room and runs into Joshua (Miles Gutierrez-Riley). Joshua, sensing something is awry, calls authorities. However, Skye escapes, and her best friend Gemma (Dylan Gelula) appears, and wholeheartedly vows her allegiance to her. Skye hops into the car and takes the wheel after seeing her best friend extending a helping hand.

Did Skye Riley survive the wrath of the demonic entity in 'Smile 2'?

Naomi Scott in a still from 'Smile 2' (@paramountpictures)

On her way to see Morris and carry out their plan to get rid of the smile entity. Gemma calls Skye with devastating news. This is a moment that leaves even Skye stunned, as it is revealed that Gemma, who is beside her, is the creature disguised as her friend. Skye then meets Morris at a run-down pizza shop, where he describes his plan to stop her heart by putting her in a freezer to push the entity out. When Skye is left alone in the freezer, she realizes the creature has taken the shape of a younger version of herself, resulting in a conflict.

Soon, the scene shifts into the first night of Skye's return tour just as she is about to inject herself to stop her heart. A dramatic transition, yet everyone is there in the scenario, including her mother Elizabeth, who is not dead. However, the Smile creature transforms into a gigantic monster that climbs into Skye when she tears open her stomach. Skye stabs herself in the eye as she succumbs to possession. However, this is not the main surprise; as Skye committed suicide in front of a huge crowd, the curse has now spread to everyone in the audience who witnessed the horrific events.

