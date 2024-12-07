'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown’s recent sighting raises eyebrows over financial troubles

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown has reportedly been facing financial difficulties, and a recent sighting seems to back up these claims. The 55-year-old reality TV star was spotted at the Phoenix, Arizona, gun show, where he was seen selling various gun parts alongside his brothers. While the sighting may appear harmless, it raises questions about his financial circumstances.

A Reddit user shared photos of Kody attempting to sell what appeared to be gun parts covered in a yellow cloth at the counter. In the pictures, the 'Sister Wives' star wore a basic blue t-shirt and blue jeans. His hair looked noticeably different from what fans are accustomed to seeing on the show, appearing thinner and swept back. Kody has recently faced increasing scrutiny over his financial situation, especially after his ex-wife, Janelle Brown, publicly discussed how Kody's financial decisions have impacted the Brown family's finances. Given these challenging times, Kody may be exploring every opportunity to regain some financial stability.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown was seen selling various gun parts (Youtube/@TLC)

Kody and Robyn Brown list their $1.6 million mansion for sale

Kody and his wife Robyn Brown were compelled to put their $1.6 million mansion up for sale due to financial strain as reported by the US Sun. The expansive property covers two acres and is situated near Coyote Pass, the land that was initially purchased for the other wives to build homes and live together. However, the mansion was taken off the market in October after failing to attract a buyer.

'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown put their $1.6 million mansion up for sale (TLC)

Kody and Robyn Brown recently took out a loan

Kody and Robyn Brown reportedly took out a massive seven-figure loan to finance their $2.1 million home in Flagstaff, Arizona in October 2024. This high-priced purchase coincided with growing rumors about Kody's ongoing financial obligations to his ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown. The couple upgraded to a luxurious six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion, securing the property with a $420,000 down payment and financing the remainder of $1.68 million through a loan.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown upgraded his $2.1 million home in Flagstaff (Instagram/@tlc)

In the Sunday, November 24 episode of 'Sister Wives', Janelle seemed to place the blame for the family’s ongoing financial struggles squarely on Kody. She addressed rumors that the wives believed she was in charge of the finances, clarifying, “I’m like, ‘Dude, man, if I controlled the money, we would have paid off, built a house.’”

Janelle further explained, “I don’t know what Kody’s been saying, like, somehow I’m controlling the money.” Christine Brown supported Janelle, adding, “If you controlled the money, I think things would look a lot different.”