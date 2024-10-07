'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's behavior has estranged his family, but he blames something else

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: 'Sister Wives' Season 19 stars Janelle and Kody Brown's son, Gabriel Brown, has recently moved to Las Vegas with his siblings and has been enjoying an exciting life. Gabe stays away from his social media but his mother often shares updates about his kids.

While Gabe is close to his mother Janelle, his relationship with his father, Kody, has been strained during the pandemic. Kody kicked Gabe and his late brother Garrison Brown out of his home after they questioned the strict rules. Since then Kody has never tried to mend his relationship with his boys.

Kody's stubborn attitude and unapologetic behavior keep him distanced from his sons. Kody could have reached out to Gabe and Garrison to repair their relationship but instead, he's focused on defending his actions rather than spending time with them.

Kody Brown blames his split for his estrangement from his kids

'Sister Wives' Season 19 star Kody Brown has been looking for every possible reason to defend himself after being accused of sabotaging his relationship with his sons. Recently, he blamed the dissolution of his plural marriages, claiming it led to his estrangement from the kids. Kody asserted that his children began to distance themselves only after his split with Christine and Janelle.

The TLC show star suggested they are excluding him from their lives as punishment for a crime he insists he didn't commit, stating, "I'm only guilty of not falling madly in love with their mothers." However, the reality is that Kody has effectively abandoned his children by failing to reach out to them.

How many kids does 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown have?

'Sister Wives' Season 19 star Kody Brown is father to 18 children with his exes Janelle, Christine, and Meri, along with his current wife, Robyn Brown. He shares a son, Leon, with his first wife Meri, 53, who announced their separation in January 2023. Kody welcomed six children with his second wife Janelle, 55, before they parted ways in December 2022.

Tragically, their son Garrison passed away at just 25 in March. Kody has six kids with his third wife Christine, who was the first to leave him in November 2021. Kody and his current wife, Robyn Brown, welcomed two children after she married him in 2014. Kody has also adopted Robyn's three kids from a prior marriage as well.

