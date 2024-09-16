What happened to Garrison Brown? Mykelti Brown hopes TLC skips brother's tragedy in 'Sister Wives' Season 19

Mykelti Brown says she's 'nervous' to watch how the upcoming season of 'Sister Wives' handles the loss of her brother Garrison

LEHI, UTAH: Season 19 of 'Sister Wives' is approaching its premiere date, and fans can't help but wonder what the new season will bring. Garrison Brown, the son of 'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, died by suicide in March, and fans have been following the family since his terrible death.

'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Brown says she's 'nervous' to see how her brother's death is handled in the upcoming season, following the unveiling of the official teaser. The family is still in mourning after this heartbreaking loss, therefore it would be difficult to see a reality show deal with such a catastrophe.

Mykelti Brown not looking forward to 'Sister Wives' Season 19 covering brother Garrison Brown's death (Instagram/@mykeltip)

She read the press release during a live stream on her husband Tony Padron's YouTube channel. The two were relieved that Garrison's untimely death was not mentioned in the teaser.

Tony remarked, "I’m happy they didn’t talk about it at all [in the trailer]. I know they’re going to talk about it, or mention it, or do something, like, ‘in the honor of’ [Garrison], but I hope they don’t do too much. Because of any involvement in the show, I know that not everyone was very happy about it."

Mykelti Brown wants TLC to skip Garrison Brown's death

Despite the absence of any mention of Garrison in the 'Sister Wives' Season 19 teaser, Mykelti is anxious about the way the season will address her brother's passing. Given how delicate the issue of Garrison's passing is, TLC and the show will need to proceed with caution.

Mykelti said that the season shouldn't include Garrison's death because it was taped "like two years ago." Since the timeline does not fit up with "all [the stuff in this season]," she reveals that they could "end [the season with his death], and they’re going to match up the timeline [to present day]".

Mykelti Brown wants 'Sister Wives' Season 19 to not cover brother's death (Instagram/@mykeltip)

Mykelti Brown shuts down TLC's ideas to cover brother's tragedy

Many fans, like Mykelti, are contemplating Garrison despite the shocking teaser. "I’ve heard a couple of stories about how they address [his death in the season], talk about it, share it, and I don’t love any of their ideas on it," she adds, expressing how uneasy she is about how the next season tackles Garrison's death.

Fans and Mykelti alike hope that the show handles Garrison's death with care, given the developing strain between Kody and his wife.

“It’s very unlikely I will like any of it, but I guess we’ll find out what happens with it all,” Mykelti said. “But I do hope whatever they do, it’s respectful, and it’s about him. It’s not about petty grievances, or about anybody else or anybody else’s relationship. [I hope] it’s just about him. I hope they do him that courtesy and that honor. But, we’ll find out.”

'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Brown not happy with TLC's idea of covering her brother's passing (TLC)

Where is Mykelti Brown now?

Mykelti and Tony are presently busy with their three children, Avalon, Archer, and Ace. The couple, who married in December 2016, announced they were expecting in September 2020 and had their baby daughter in April 2021.

Since then, Mykelti has been sharing with her fans her experiences as a mother and her happiness in spending time with her children, frequently outside. In addition to expanding her family and improving her physical health, Mykelti has been actively marketing Plexus products on Instagram.

Furthermore, she would sporadically share pictures of herself with other Brown family members, including a memorial to her late brother Garrison, who passed away unexpectedly in March 2024.

In June 2024, there were rumors on the internet that Mykelti and her family could move to North Carolina in order to get away from her mother. This is still theoretical as of right now, but some Reddit users think that if she is, it's because she's ready for a change.

Others speculate that Tony's love of chess, and the fact that there is a sizable chess circuit in North Carolina, may have something to do with the possible relocation.

Mykelti and Tony reside in Lehi, Utah, but the majority of the Brown family continues to reside in Flagstaff, Arizona, until that time. She used Instagram to announce her June 2021 move to Utah.

'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Brown is speculated to move to North Carolina with husband, Antonio "Tony" Padron (Instagram/@mykeltip)

‘Sister Wives’ Season 19 premieres Sunday, September 15 on TLC at 10 PM ET