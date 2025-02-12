'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown may not entirely be over ex Janelle — drops bombshell about separation

While the ship sailed a long time ago, Kody is now expressing regret for not trying harder, particularly with Janelle.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's life hasn't been the same after his wives Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown called it quits on their polygamous relationship. Kody is now forced into living a monogamous life with his only wife, Robyn Brown. As his former wives move on with their lives, Kody recently shared his two cents on the breakdown of his marriages. While the ship sailed a long time ago, Kody is now expressing regret for not trying harder, particularly with Janelle.

(L-R) Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, and Christine Brown from 'Sister Wives' attend a pre-show reception for the grand opening of 'Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas' at the New Tropicana Las Vegas on April 13, 2012. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

In a February 8 interview with TLC, Kody reflected on his divorces, taking a 'long view' at his relationships. The father of 18 shared his hope of rekindling a friendship with his first wife Meri. He shared, "I kind of look at Meri still as a friend. I'm sure both of us, mutually, will get back to that place. I have hope that Meri and I would be friends,” as per The Hollywood Gossip. Commenting also on Christine, against whom he has often shown most resentment, Kody said, "I hear about Christine falling in love and getting married and stuff like this, and I'm, like, 'Well, good on Christine.'"

However, when it came to Janelle, Kody softened. He shared, "I always thought… I just felt like Janelle and I could have worked it out." Meanwhile, Janelle, who ended their spiritual union in early 2022, has rather kept quiet about the details of their split, never making too sharp a public statement about Kody. Kody described Janelle's situation as 'a different story,' hinting that there was still a possibility for reconciliation had she not re-married

During a recent 'Sister Wives' episode, he wondered if there’s still a 'karmic connection' that might tie them together. However, Janelle held a different perspective. She admitted, "I kind of like the idea of getting a spiritual release." However, she wasn't sure how to go about it. “I know Meri has just recently gotten a...what we call a release, which is a divorce. And it’s made me think, ‘Huh, I kind of like the idea of getting a spiritual release.’ But I don’t even know who to call,” Janelle explained.

Kody, for the most part, has accepted his new reality as a monogamist. In a January 2025 episode of 'Sister Wives', while chopping down trees on his Arizona property, he sarcastically reflected, "So there’s a new rule that Robyn made, and because I'm a monogamist, my wife gets to make rules, right?" The Hollywood Gossip reported. The rule? Well, to not 'don't drop a tree' until he has removed the last one.

Kody goes back and forth on his current situation. Not too long ago, he admitted he’s not a fan of his monogamous life, despite having recently proposed to Robyn again. Kody, reflecting on his divorces, had also noted, "[It's] a lot of water under the bridge and it wasn’t all bad." He emphasized moving forward with Robyn and their children which he argued was "a real different world...kind, pleasant, beautiful, and small."