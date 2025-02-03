Sister Wives' Kody Brown promises he has 'evolved' over all the mistakes he did: "I'm so ashamed..."

Kody's change of heart came after Robyn's daughters shared their experiences of attending church outside of the Mormon circle.

Over the years 'Sister Wives' fans have watched Kody Brown make some very controversial parenting choices which has led to him having a strained relationship with all of his adult children. However, the father of 18 is now ready to own his mistakes and make efforts towards reconciliation. In a December 2024 episode, the reality star admitted that he had been harsh to his kids. He said, "I'm looking back on my older children and realize all the mistakes I made because my perspective was actually so fundamentalist Mormon. And as I've evolved away from that, I'm like, 'Oh, I'm so ashamed of that.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

As per Sportskeeda, the change of heart occurred over Robyn Brown's daughters wanting to attend church outside of the Mormon circle. Aurora and Breanna's thoughtful testimonies after attending another congregation changed Kody's mind. "It was just really nice to be around people who were, like, proud and sort of supporting each other and, like, not ashamed of seeing and praising about what they believed in," Aurora shared. In response, Kody acknowledged during his confessional that he would be more encouraging of his older children going forward who distanced themselves from his imposing ways. Kody was previously ostracized over his plural marriages and had stopped attending church.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

As per People magazine, Kody also explained that while he had no qualms if any of his children wanted to enter a polygamous relationship, he hoped to warn them about the downsides. He said, "I wouldn’t really have a problem with any of the kids going to the plural marriage, even though I would be warning them of some red flags...Going back to our religion, I don’t think I’d be fond of them doing that." He worried that the girls might join a 'cult' group.

“I’m really glad that they want to go on this journey that they’re going to go on,” Kody added. “I have all my anxieties and fears and struggles here that I have to keep from poisoning in any way their experience...As long as I steer them clear of any culty-like churches, I’ll be okay after.” His inhibitions concerned his failed marriages which was one of the main reasons he was ostracized from the church.

As per People magazine, to prevent men from assuming Robyn was single, Kody admitted that he in the past had grudgingly accompanied her to church. “You don't want to go too long without me because I don't want some guy thinking you're a single mom,” he told Robyn. In his confessional, he added, “There's a lot of men interested in Robyn. And they were sort of trying to get around me and to her.” He also gushed about their first meeting in church and admitted to fearing losing her. “I want to know that God has been my wingman with you and that nobody can take you away,” Kody concluded.