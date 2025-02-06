Sister Wives' Janelle Brown reveals one thing that helps her 'feel connected' to late son: "It has..."

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown still feels close to her late son Robert Garrison Brown! Last year was an incredibly difficult one for Janelle following the tragic loss of her son, Robert, who died by suicide in March 2024 at just 25 years old. Recently, Janelle opened up about how she has been coping with his sudden passing. In her latest Instagram post, Janelle revealed that lately she has been driving her son's pickup truck all over the country and in this manner, she has found a way of staying deeply connected to her son.

On February 4, 2025, Janelle took to her Instagram page and shared a video of herself driving her son Garrison's truck. "After spending a few days with the kids in Vegas I drove this old truck across the country. This is the truck Garrison bought when he came to live in Flagstaff. He drove it until Feb of 2022 and then it became Gabe’s. Gabe is now driving a smaller car that makes more sense in Vegas. Enter the question of what to do with the truck. It’s paid off, and it has more value to me on our new farm than I could get in a trade in. Plus it makes me feel connected to my two boys, especially Garrison," she captioned the post.

Janelle also detailed her adventures in the caption of the post by writing, "I actually enjoy the road trip. Put in my podcasts and audio books and see the country. 1) The 2012 Toyota Tundra that I drove (I will be taking the old camper shell off) 2) Green chilies on the pepperoni pizza at the gas station in New Mexico (they put green chilies on everything!) 3) A couple of stops at Buc-cees. IYKYK 😀 4) First Pistachio Latte from the friendliest Starbucks in Conway, AR (it was so good!) 5) Back to the land of biscuits and gravy at the hotel breakfast (pretty much most places east of the Mississippi)."

Shortly after, 'Sister Wives' fans flooded the comments section with some positive messages and personal stories about keeping a vehicle with sentimental value. One social media user wrote, "Garrison would be so proud of you! Drive it till the wheels fall off, and then make a big planter out of it! Rock on, Janelle!" A second user shared, "I drove my dad's car till it blew up and left it on his 50 radio station to feel like he was sitting beside me." A third person stated, "I just have to say.... Thank you for sharing these Garrison things. We love sharing Garrison things with you."

In December 2024, Janelle talked about celebrating her first Holiday season without her son Garrison. "First of the “big” holidays without you sweetheart. We all gathered in NC to celebrate together and kept your photo close by. We laughed about your silly sense of humor and told so many stories honoring you. We ate, played games and enjoyed each other’s company. Everyone is returning home now and normal life resumes tomorrow. But I feel you close by," she wrote in the caption of the post.

According to People magazine, Janelle and Kody Brown issued a joint statement to announce the heartbreaking news of their son's death. The caption of the Instagram post read, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." Every now and then, Janelle makes sincere efforts to keep her son Garrison's memories alive. Along with this, Janelle also offers comfort to those going through the same kind of heartache.