‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown reveals ex Kody's one move that forced her to lawyer up: "He'd been..."

Janelle Brown is known for her no-nonsense personality and the ‘Sister Wives’ star's recent revelation proves that once again. In an episode of the reality show that aired recently, Janelle shared the exact moment when it hit her that she had no choice but to seek a lawyer to protect her financial future. Janelle, who had invested in the Brown family’s dream of a shared home— their Coyote Pass property— argued that for years, she picked up several red flags in her financial dealings with ex-husband Kody Brown and his fourth wife Robyn Brown. As per reports, she was convinced that they weren't being as forthcoming about the property and felt her portion of the investment wasn't secure. During a recent episode, Janelle reflected on a specific email that sealed her decision.

Kody allegedly assured her that he had been speaking to the 'right people' regarding the property. This ambiguity set off major alarm bells for Janelle and Meri Brown. For Janelle, this is when she knew it was time for her to take precautions. “There was an email saying he had been talking to the right people, and Meri and I were like, ‘Who are the right people? Who are you talking to?’ That was when I knew I had to for sure get a lawyer,” she said in her confessional. For Janelle, the decision wasn’t just about protecting her assets; it was also about standing up for herself. She had voiced similar concerns earlier in the season (19) when she warned Meri that Kody and Robyn may not have their best interests at heart.

While Janelle isn't exactly close with her former sister wife, Meri, they have agreed to put aside their differences on this matter. On the show, Janelle said, “Meri and I, weren’t not friends, we don’t hang out, but there is now communication about what we need to do as far as the property.” Janelle was seen video chatting with Meri, making it clear she would not let Kody take what is rightfully hers. “I think it’s time for someone to be pushing my interest,” Janelle tells Meri. “I have to fight for what’s mine!”

For the unversed, the contention with Coyote Pass has to do with the division of the plot belonging to Kody and his four wives. As per reports, the family bought a 14-acre plot in Flagstaff, Arizona, back in 2018, with a vision to build a house for each wife. So, after the three of them—Christine, Janelle, and Meri— ended their marriages to Kody, debates over who should take what part of the land began. Meri claims Kody wants to give her just 2 acres because she has only one child with him. She thinks this isn’t fair because she gave as much money as everybody else.