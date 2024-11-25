Property split to turn very ugly as 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown shifts blame on ex Janelle

Janelle Brown confessed in the latest episode of 'Sister Wives' that she's tired of being blamed for the family's financial troubles, particularly by Kody Brown. Janelle informed Christine Brown that after meeting with Meri Brown the previous day, she understood Kody hadn't had her back about the family money.

Kody, for his part, did not come to Janelle's rescue during the show. Instead, he suggested that Meri's preconceptions about Janelle may be valid.

Kody is a blatant liar! We are all aware that the property would have been paid off right away if Janelle had been in charge of the finances.

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown claimed that Kody Brown is trying to pin their financial troubles on her (TLC)

Kody Brown's former sister-wives may need to drag him to court over Coyote Pass property

Janelle Brown's comments come amid her prolonged conflict with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, over money and an ongoing endeavor to pay off their Coyote Pass home. The family had already acquired a parcel of property in Flagstaff, Arizona, where they planned to build dwellings for each woman.

Christine left Kody in November 2021, returning her portion of the land to him and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, but keeping the proceeds from the sale of her Arizona home. Christine later relocated to Utah and married David Woolley in October 2023.

Janelle and Meri separated from Kody in December 2022 and January 2023, respectively; however, they didn't give up their portions of the property. Janelle has now stated that she is concerned about repaying the debt, and has even offered to have Kody buy her out so she may go out of state and avoid the dilemma. Meri and Janelle joining hands amid the property dispute is comparable to the Avengers assembling.

Kody claims that the family had access to the money. On the other side, he also notes he doesn't want Janelle to know anything further about finances and the Coyote Pass property's fate.

Kody Brown and his sister-wives bought the Coyote Pass property to build a large home for the entire polygamous family (Instagram/kodywinnbrown)

Kody Brown made 'Sister Wives' viewers believe Janelle Brown was the sole person handling finances

During Sunday's episode, Janelle Brown said that Kody Brown's decision to make her the "bad guy" was just what he did. When it comes to her personal mental stressors, Janelle says money and being responsible with it rank first.

After apologizing for using expletives, she expressed how aggravating the situation had gotten. Meri, for her part, told the cameras that she was not sure who to believe.

Janelle was clear that when she spoke with Meri earlier this season about the Coyote Pass payout, she was "trying to protect everybody" and ensure they didn't lose the land and therefore their investment. Christine informed the cameras after meeting Janelle that she believed her former sister-wife.

Well, they've even had us believe Janelle was the money person the entire time. If Janelle had the money, why were she and Savannah Brown living in a trailer while Kody and Robyn were living comfortably in a huge house?

Kody Brown has apparently been dishonest about Janelle Brown's role in handling their family finances (TLC)

Janelle Brown keeps North Carolina property purchase a secret from Kody Brown

Janelle Brown is keeping a secret from her ex Kody Brown.

Kody recently acknowledged in an episode of 'Sister Wives' Season 19 that he wants to mend his relationship with Janelle, maybe in hopes of having a better relationship with his estranged children.

Christine squeals with excitement when Janelle says that she has been searching for a property to purchase in Montana. Nevertheless, Janelle ultimately discovered a farm in North Carolina.

Janelle continues by saying that since Caleb's work is just an hour away, he can maintain it if they relocate to North Carolina. Regarding existing properties, Christine is curious.

The remaining payment on Coyote Pass is due in two months, and Kody says he has it. Janelle is uncertain about Kody's ability to pull it off, but she's holding out hope.

She informs Christine that although she wants Kody to "buy me out," he is not wealthy enough to do it. Consequently, Janelle has decided to hide the North Carolina property from her former partner.

Janelle should prioritize herself and not worry about what may annoy Kody. If anything, she ought to be more concerned about Kody's ability to pay in two months.

Janelle Brown claimed that Kody Brown wanted to buy her out of the Coyote Pass property (TLC)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 pm ET.