Kody Brown faces hard truth as 'Sister Wives' patriarch hit by one word that will hurt the most

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's flaws are not a crime; rather, it is his refusal to acknowledge and address them that is the issue

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: When Janelle Brown met up with her ex-boyfriend Kody Brown for a conversation following their split, she was ready to be honest. After ending their nearly 30-year spiritual marriage in 2022, the 53-year-old sat down to dinner with the father of her six children on Sunday, November 3 episode of 'Sister Wives', putting an end to his questions about a possible reunion. Janelle addressed the former polygamist, saying, "You complain about my independence, and I will complain about your selfishness and [you being] self-absorbed. You are a little bit." "Is that in the past two years with a divorce?" Kody, who has divorced three of his four wives in recent years, sought clarification on her comment. "No," Janelle replied, "No, maybe you always were."

Janelle expressed how the former couple's uncertain future has been significantly affected by Kody's distant relationship with their children. She said, "The kids are all feeling very estranged from you. There’s a lot of nuances, and I can’t be in the middle." Regarding her feelings for her ex-husband, she acknowledged that she was still attracted to Kody. “I don't think we even exist in the same universe anymore,” Janelle said. “I think you're awesome. And whenever we talk, I still feel that like you've got this little, this little hook in me or whatever. But I've been so happy [without you] that I don't foresee a long-term thing for us," she added. Janelle made it clear that Kody was no longer the man she married, noting that he hadn't visited her home in two years. She added, "We've had so many conversations where I've said it's done, we're done," despite Kody's claim that they haven't discussed their relationship. Kody separated from Christine Brown in 2021 before Janelle and Meri Brown ended their spiritual marriage with the 56-year-old the following year.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown gets sour about his relationship with his children

Although he started the conversation, Kody, who is currently monogamous with his surviving wife Robyn Brown, appeared to contradict his remarks to Janelle in his own confessional, referring to the possibility of reunion as "a pipe dream from both of us." “I talk about reconciling with her because I'd like to be back in graces with my children,” the father of 18 reasoned. “But I know that reconciling with her would require some kind of power game where I gave her all the power in the relationship," he added.

Kody also expressed that he believed it would be 'fair' for Janelle to have all the authority, as their marriage had been unbalanced in his favor. However, he added, "But I'm not interested in that." Kody's your children have grown up and are no longer deluded about their father. While he has many flaws, which isn't a crime, his refusal to acknowledge them and take action is concerning.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is dubbed a failure in his society

Despite being married to four wives and the father of several children, Kody's marriages don't appear to have worked out, according to the reality TV show 'Sister Wives'. This comes after he ended up divorcing three of his wives, with Robyn, his fourth and most important wife, as the only one who remains by his side.

However, it appears that he has learned nothing from his disastrous marriages either. Fans have noticed throughout the previous seasons that Kody doesn't give himself enough credit for his failed relationships and fails to acknowledge his shortcomings.

This is accurate given his continued tendency to attribute his failed marriages to his ex-wives, particularly Meri. Janelle's smile when she mentioned that their religious community views Kody as a 'failure' for losing 75% of his wives was exactly what we needed to hear. Kody is the failure, and that statement is both excellent and accurate. Janelle had a true mic-drop moment. She claims Kody is talking about reconciliation not out of love for her, but because he is viewed as a failure by the church due to three previous marriages.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown continues to dodge his responsibility and blame others

While Kody blames Meri for their marriage's problems, he doesn't realize that he could be a greater issue in his marriage than he gives himself credit for. To put it mildly, Robyn seems to be the only one who believes he is providing her with the love, respect, and attention she deserves as his wife. In the past, he never hesitated to lie about his experiences and play the blame game when discussing his first marriage. He made offensive remarks and placed the blame entirely on Meri.

He then changed the narrative of his relationships with his second and third wives, Christine and Janelle, to justify his marital difficulties with them. As if that weren't awful enough, Kody Brown has made things worse for himself by acting as the villain in both his children's and his ex-wives' lives.

This is because, rather than accepting responsibility for his faults, he has blatantly failed to take responsibility in his interactions with his children, lying and placing the blame on others. Considering all of this, it is unclear how long Kody's current marriage to Robyn will endure if the present course of events continues, and he continues to shirk duty and accountability in his marriage to his fourth wife. Because he's already lost the game when it comes to his past marriages.

