'Sister Wives' star Gabriel Brown calls out Kody Brown with stinging statement

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: Gabriel 'Gabe' Brown is the child of 'Sister Wives' stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown. When 'Sister Wives' Season 1 debuted on TLC in 2010, he had just turned ten.

As Kody managed his connections with Meri Brown, Janelle, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown, he grew up watching the reality show. Unfortunately, Gabriel and his brother Garrison Brown's bond as father and son hasn't been able to recover from their falling out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their disagreement about their father's guidelines regarding the virus led to their argument. Kody's marriage to Janelle was difficult due to a dispute between his boys. He was obstinate and refused to give up in order to mend his relationship with Gabriel; as a result, they hadn't been on good terms since the lockdowns. Kody and Janelle got into a heated argument over his dissatisfaction with his children's conduct.

During 'Sister Wives' Season 18, Gabriel, one of their six children, was disappointed by their argument. The way that Kody handled Gabriel and Garrison had a significant role in her decision to part ways with him.

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown continues to be an absent father to older children

There are drawn lines. There are selected sides.

The Brown family is also quite dysfunctional. The one individual that appears to be uncomfortable with that arrangement is the one that the majority of family members believe is the cause of their separation.

'Sister Wives' 19th season has so far served as a witness to the atrocities of divorce. Filmed over the end of the 2022 holiday season, viewers have followed the Brown family as they manage life as four separate households instead of one large plural home.

Producers appear to be attempting to highlight Kody's connections with his children, whether they are estranged or not, even though some are performing better than others. It's unclear if this was decided upon in the wake of Garrison's death.

But it's quite obvious that, in their father's opinion, Kody's children are either disrespectful or loyal.

Fans will remember that Kody insisted on fairly stringent rules within the family throughout the epidemic. Moreover, he avoided spending a lot of time outside his residence with Robyn with any of the other spouses and children.

Ysabel Brown, his daughter, had to skip her spine surgery as part of this. In addition, he ordered Gabe and the other older lads to vacate Janelle's home because it was rumored that Garrison had made everyone ill after visiting his girlfriend.

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown forces apology out of children

Gabriel, Kody's child, is sharing his point of view on his separation from his father. Years of conflict between Kody, his wife Robyn, and the other members of the Brown family—including arguments about Kody's COVID regulations and claims that Kody preferred Robyn to his previous wives—have culminated in his update.

Gabriel visited with his mother Janelle during the newest episode of 'Sister Wives' on October 13 and discussed his ongoing problems with his father. Before the scene, Janelle said in a confessional that her son had been seeing a counselor at college to work through his family difficulties because she felt Kody hadn't had any contact with any of the children since the COVID-19 fallout.

"After the COVID scare was over, and we all went back to our normal lives, we still couldn't reconcile as a family because Kody felt like the boys needed to give an apology to him and to Robyn, especially to Robyn," she revealed. "I mean, Kody's whole mantra was, 'My kids have been not loyal to me, and the most precious person in this family who's given her heart and soul has been disrespected,' or some bull like that."

Gabriel claims that after his father struck him up, they had a "strange" talk. He said, "He was like, Hey, I miss you." Gabriel stated, "And then he was like, he kept like phrasing it like I owed him an apology."

"And eventually I was just like, Hey, unless you're like, actually ready to have a relationship and fix things, then we're not going to talk any more."

A few days later, he said, his father texted him again, adding, "I've been like thinking about what you've been saying. I forgive you, Please forgive me." Gabriel said, "I was like, forgive me for what?" in response.

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown's favoritism towards Robyn's children called out

Later in the episode, a reasonably good summary of the significant differences between Mykelti and Gabe's relationships with their father is given. It's all about Robyn in the end.

Kody's fourth wife has been embraced by Mykelti Brown. To the dismay of her own mother, Christine, she even went so far as to be present when the twins were born.

However, Gabe finds it intolerable that Kody appears to be showing "favoritism" toward Robyn and their children. As a result, he won't provide Kody with his true want, which is unwavering allegiance.

Following her statement that she thought her children would have to "conform" to Kody and Robyn's lifestyle, which they "don't want any part" in, Janelle went on to say that she thought the children felt he had shown "favoritism considering one person's perspective way more than the others" and that his only goal was to "make a life with his favorite wife." Additionally, she disclosed that Savanah Brown, her daughter, has a stronger bond with Kody than the other children. Rumor has it that she even stated, "He's going to be kind of that dad who shows up, and we have a lot of fun, and then he's gone. I can meet him where he's at."

The children believed Robyn was "always kind of waiting" to "twist" their words anytime they said something, thus, Janelle said in a confessional that there was a "lot of anger" at Robyn from them. She said, "They're leery of Robyn."

It was "not hopeful for a relationship" with his father or his wife, Gabriel stated in general. "I don't know what his beef is with me. I think it's because I literally sat him down and had a conversation about it with him," he said in closing.

"He just couldn't handle the fact that I was calm and collected and said, 'Hey, you're you're hurting this family, no one else. And he's like, you're not loyal, just like your mother.'"

Kody, for his part, claimed that the talk "never happened." "I'm really sorry that Gabriel feels this way. I have reached out to him multiple times only to get rejected. But it wasn't from a lack of trying on my part," he continued.

