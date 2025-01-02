Sister Wives' Robyn Brown reveals key reason why she 'never wanted to be legally married' to Kody

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown has been married to Kody Brown since December 2014

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown is opening up about her marriage to Kody Brown! During the latest episode of the TLC reality show, Robyn and Kody's other ex-wives, including Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, candidly spoke about Meri's decision to divorce Kody so that he could marry Robyn. In the episode, Kody mentioned that he "never felt like that legal divorce did anything to us."

Speaking of his divorce from his first wife Meri, the Brown family patriarch said, "Meri volunteered it but for some reason, it still had an emotional impact on her because shortly after was when she went through the catfish experience." On the other hand, Meri had a completely different take on the pair's divorce and stated that legally divorcing Kody was what she "needed to do." Meri also spoke about Kody being "really kind" and "present in our relationship for, you know, a month or so" afterward before things took a turn. She also revealed that the catfishing incident saw the light of day a couple of months later.

While chatting with the producers, Janelle noted that "the legal marriage really seemed very important to Meri." She also expressed that legally divorcing Kody wasn't Meri's idea. "I was actually sort of speechless when she told us that she was actually doing it because I thought Meri would never do this. I already had started to see that there was a little bit of favoritism for Robyn from Kody at that point, and I did worry," she shared, as per People magazine. Christine asserted, "When Robyn first came into the family, she started talking to us about these other families where the first wife divorced the husband so he could marry the second wife legally and legally adopt the kids." At that point, Christine alleged that Robyn was the one who planted the idea in the family's heads. She recalled how Robyn "mentioned that several times through the years like she was putting that in there because she would have loved that to happen." She went on to say, "I don't think Meri felt like it was planted. I think Meri felt like it was her own idea."

Robyn Brown also addressed the claim and affirmed that the allegation she "planted an idea in Meri's head is an absolute lie." She further added, "I never said it. I don't even know anyone who divorced their first wife so that the second wife could adopt kids. I've never even heard of that before. Meri told me when she made the offer that when we were getting to know each other, she had had the idea in her head to offer to give me the legal marriage so that Kody could adopt my kids."

"I never even wanted to be legally married to Kody. I was actually really grateful that I wasn't going to be legally married to Kody because I'd gone through so much trauma with my legal divorce in my last marriage. I was very happy and content with my spiritual marriage. I didn't need anything else," she told the cameras. Robyn has been married to Kody since December 2014, meanwhile, Meri, Janelle, and Christine have ended their marriages to Kody.