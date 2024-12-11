Inside 'Queer Eye' Season 9 filming location: Netflix's designers take their magic to the iconic Sin City

'Queer Eye' Season 9 fabulous five designers will explore new city

'Queer Eye' Season 9's fabulous five interior designers have ditched New Orleans to transform homes of the iconic Sin City. The new season is filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada, known for its extravagant shows, and high-energy environment, and serves as the perfect backdrop for this season's heartwarming and inspiring stories.

The vibrant group of interior designers will embark on a thrilling new adventure where they will use their design expertise, creativity, and compassion to transform the residents' lives by helping them to reclaim their confidence, rejuvenate their abodes, and embrace the new chapter of their lives.

With the backdrop of glitzy Vegas, interior designers will create stunning life-changing spaces in the dazzling and vibrant atmosphere of Sin City. They will help the new group of heroes including a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence and a dedicated librarian in need of a change.

'Queer Eye' Season 9 is filmed in Las Vegas (@netflix)

'Queer Eye' Season 9 promises to be an emotional rollercoaster

'Queer Eye' Season 9 will feature inspiring stories while leaving the viewers in tears. The trailer for the upcoming season has provided a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster season with Jeremiah Brent settling into his role as the show's new resident interior design guru. He transforms a woman's home into her "sanctuary."

While he has well-adjusted with his co-designers, he is seemingly taken aback by the emotional impact of working on the Netflix show. He broke down in tears after watching a couple's long-lasting love getting married and said, "This is what it feels like every time?" The designers would also help a single father find his inner confidence while forming a heartfelt connection with their other clients.

Why did Bobby Berk quit 'Queer Eye'?

'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk has previously announced that season 8 will be his final appearance and he would not return for the new season. He admitted that it was not an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. However, he assured his fans that his journey with the Netflix show might be over but they would soon see more of him potentially on a different platform or show.

Bobby's departure came after his dramatic feud with his co-star Tan France on the Netflix show. Bobby has claimed that the fight was personal and had been brewing for a long time. However, he clarified that the drama was not related to anything romantic.

Bobby Berk will not return for 'Queer Eye' Season 9 (Instagram/@bobby)

Catch stirring transformation and drama on 'Queer Eye' Season 9 starting from December 11 on Netflix.