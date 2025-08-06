'Sister Wives’ star takes her first Canada trip and conquers one fear that’s held her back for decades

After years of staying in an unhappy marriage Janelle is now focusing on her new business with daughter Madisson Brown

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown turned a fresh page in her life, far from home. The 56-year-old embarked on an adventurous journey and landed herself in a foreign land, Canada. According to Screen Rant, in a now-deleted story on Instagram, Janelle posted a series of pictures sharing her experiences. She revealed it was her first time visiting the country, but what made it extra special was that she had overcome her fear of driving in an unknown territory, a moment that not only signifies her personal growth post her split with Kody but also her newfound independence.

Per the aforementioned outlet, Janelle said in the story, "That was something I was a little intimidated about. It was probably the first country for me to try. It's very much like driving in the US." Noting the excitement of having a "Fun Challenge," she added, "I felt I had sort of accomplished something, and I've proven to myself that I can travel internationally." She also spoke about the varying speed limits in Canada, which took her some time to get used to.

In another post, Janelle also shared a glimpse of her travels to the Great White North, posing in blue shorts and a Tee, and captioned it, "I went to Canada for the first time this past weekend. Super fast trip to visit with a Plexus teammate and friends. But I tried to maximize my short time and see what I could see." She also shared a list of places she visited and added, "World’s largest Pierogi; World’s largest Sausage; Beautiful landscape with acres and acres of crops, including the pretty yellow canola, Gravy with fries as the only offered and normal choice (it was great); Sky not completely dark at night; and Cornhole at the airport in Edmonton."

After years of staying in an unhappy marriage, Janelle is finally living for herself. The former couple, who wed in 1993, were divorced on December 22, following the separation of Christine Brown, Kody's third wife, who walked out of the plural marriage in 2021. Fortunately for Janelle, Christine became a beacon of hope. In a candid interview with People, Janelle confessed that while getting divorced from Kody was a huge step, she wouldn't have done it alone. "It was heartbreaking for me because all of a sudden, the family had this different identity, but I still felt like I should be loyal out of obligation," she said, before adding, "If Christine hadn't left, I might've stayed."

This isn't the first time Janelle has come out of her shell. According to Yahoo, in September 2024, Janelle also launched a new business with her daughter, Madison Brown. She sold her Coyote Pass land and bought a new home in North Carolina, and started 'Taeda Farms.' She shared the excitement via an Instagram post featuring her sister and son-in-law, Caleb Brush, on September 22 last year, where she said, "I am beyond excited to finally share our passion project with you, TAEDA FARMS!" She also invited her fans to join them on their "wild, messy, and beautiful journey" as they build Taeda Farms from scratch.