'Dune: Prophecy' may have revealed its big bad, and we're left with more questions than answers

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1

'Dune: Prophecy', which premiered on HBO on Sunday, November 17, pulls us 10,000 years before Paul Atreides's time, and introduces us to a universe still reeling from its war against thinking machines. Episode 1 titled 'The Hidden Hand' wastes no time and immediately whisks us through decades with a brewing storm of politics and power plays.

The series has its spotlight on Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), determined to elevate the Bene Gesserit as the ultimate force in the Imperium. But the Sisterhood isn’t alone in this power game. Noble houses like House Corrino cling to the throne while others scheme in the shadows. However, one notable moment from the episode is Desmond Hart’s shocking decision to kill Pruwet Richese which raises more questions than it answers. Let’s break it down.

Desmond Hart's decision to kill Pruwet Richese in 'Dune: Prophecy' explained

Travis Fimmel in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

In 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1, The Emperor comes up with a shaky plan to tame the rebellious Fremen of Arrakis. He is to marry his daughter, Princess Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina), to Pruwet Richese, the heir of House Richese. The union would be just politics as House Richese's ships are crucial to suppressing the Fremen insurgency, but the alliance is tenuous at best.

Now Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) is a man who survived not just a Fremen attack but a sandworm encounter. His legendary survival isn’t just physical; it’s spiritual. He claims the Imperium is facing a threat from the Bene Gesserit. He accuses the Sisterhood of manipulating events to their advantage, likening them to the thinking machines once feared and defeated.

However, The Emperor ignores his warning and decides to trust his Truthsayer instead. Desmond thus faces a big dilemma. Convinced that a conspiracy is brewing, he decides to take things into his own hands. Since Pruwet’s marriage to Ynez would solidify the Emperor’s flawed strategy, he kills the young heir.

How Desmond Hart's shocking move raises the stakes in 'Dune: Prophecy'

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

This one move by Desmond has raised the stakes higher than ever. His radical transformation and the manner in which he kills Pruwet make us question if he is a hero or a villain in this story.

His actions and beliefs are extreme but his warnings about Bene Gesserit generate enough curiosity as well. Amid the rebellion and power struggles in a universe teetering on chaos we wonder what’s next for the Imperium—and for him.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1 is now streaming on Max