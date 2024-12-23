Barbara Corcoran calls Jennifer Lopez an 'enemy' and Alex Rodriguez is to blame: "I've seen..."

'Shark Tank' fame Barbara Corcoran isn't a fan of Jennifer Lopez, the reality TV judge labeled Lopez her 'enemy' because of her strong connection towards the latter's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. "I’ve seen J.Lo twice, but to tell you the truth, she’s my enemy. Because I want Alex," Corcoran confessed jokingly on The Michelle Collins Show in 2018. As per the Daily Mail, in a 2023 'Get Ready with Me' video the maverick investor admitted to a major faux pas while being invited to Rodriguez's birthday party at Lopez's house.

"A couple of years back, A-Rod was a guest Shark. He was dating J.Lo at the time, and the press was going bonkers. All of us were star-struck," Corcoran shared. "When A-Rod strutted into the elevator with drop-dead gorgeous J.Lo draped on his arm, we all stopped our conversations to stare." She continued, "One week later, you could imagine the thrill I felt when I got an invitation to A-Rod's birthday party at J.Lo's house." The real estate mogul confessed that she invested in stunning designer wear for the star-studded 'party of the year'. Corcoran, however, regrettably narrated that she arrived in New York for the party, even though it was actually hosted in Lopez's home in Los Angeles.

Barbara Corcoran interviewed at iHeartRadio's "Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran" Podcast Launch on May 3, 2018, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Coppola)

"The invite I had didn't have the address for the party, and I guess it was to keep the party crashers away," she explained. "I only know their apartment was on a high floor at the fabulous condo on Park Avenue. Why? Because I read it in the tabloids. On my way from the airport, my assistant called, and she said she got the email with the address — and it was in Los Angeles." The 'Shark Tank' star, who had to spend the night in her hotel room watching her own reality series while ordering takeout, joked that she hoped Lopez and Rodriguez had a "bad time" partying.

"So what did I do? I did what every person not invited to the party would do. I ordered takeout and watched Shark Tank by myself in my brand new designer outfit," Corcoran confessed. She acknowledged that she had learned a valuable life lesson: "Don't assume you know the details, especially when it's the best party of the year." "I hope they had a bad time," she jokingly added. Rodriguez and Lopez have celebrated their birthdays jointly on several occasions, in 2017 the then-couple held a lavish bash in Miami.

According to W Magazine, the distinctive Swarovski crystal nameplates on the his-and-hers cakes were paired with a white and gold color palette. The former baseball star's cake was a more macho square design with a geometric pattern and Lopez's cake was circular with gilded accents and edible roses with six tiers. When Lopez turned 50 in 2019, the sports analyst and the On the Floor singer celebrated their birthdays together once again in Miami. The ex-couple were in a relationship for almost four years, they met in 2017, got engaged in 2019, and separated in 2021.

Corcoran admitted that she was enamored by Rodriguez while he appeared on the hit reality show briefly as a guest judge. "He is really good-looking," she said while appearing on 'The Michelle Collins Show'. "He’s smart! I know I should be talking about that because that’s why he’s on the show…but overall, he is so good-looking." While she found it extremely "hard to concentrate" with ex-Yankee on sets, Corcoran admitted to feeling 'intimidated' by Lopez."I compliment her when I say she’s intimidating,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019. “I don’t mean in any regard that she’s not nice in any way. What I mean by that is she has self-power. She created her own power in herself, and it’s [palpable]. Without even seeing who’s coming in the room, you feel something,” she concluded.