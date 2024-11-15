Creator Camp on 'Shark Tank': Here's how to buy educational camp crafted to improve kids' knowledge

Shark Tank's Creator Camp is specifically designed for children to boost their knowledge

In the upcoming Episode 5 of 'Shark Tank' Season 16, Christopher Cazden Morrison, Kai Forman, and Jacky Chao will pitch their business venture, Creator Camp, to the Sharks—Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Rashaun Williams.

This dynamic trio created the concept of Creator Camp to enhance the educational experiences of children ages 6 to 13. During these camps, children will get to opportunity to learn how to showcase their creative side and obtain significant information about tech knowledge in a friendly environment.

What is Creator Camp?

Creator Camp is a creative content camp that has been specifically designed for the children to boost their knowledge and nurture their creativity in a fun, supportive, and lively environment. These camps help them to get in touch with their innovative side.

Christopher, Kai, and Jacky offer a variety of themed creator camps, including, Lego and Clay Animators, Hollywood Filmmakers, YouTube Creators, Music and Beats Producers, Minecraft Modders and Coders, Minecraft Redstone Engineers, Roblox Game Masters, and 3D Game Developers.

Who is the founder of Creator Camp?

Christopher Cazden Morrison, Kai Forman, and Jacky Chao, the founders of Creator Camp, are originally from Katy, Texas. They launched their summer camp business in 2021 with a primary goal to help kids gain more insights about the current technological landscape in a creative manner.

"Our big kind of vision that we always talk about is one day, maybe 30 or 40 years down the line, there's someone who just won best picture at the Oscars, and they go on stage and they're like this all started at Creator Camp,” Christopher told Houston Chronicle.

Christopher, who graduated with a degree in radio, television, and film from the University of Texas added, “Things like iPads are much more powerful than parents probably think they are. If you teach your kids that it's not a toy, but a tool, you'd be so surprised by the kind of things they can make on it.”

What is the cost and how to buy Creator Camp?

The cost of Creator Camps varies depending on the camp, with prices ranging from $150 to $250. When we talk about the two-day camp for Roblox Game Masters, it costs around $164, while, the two-day summer camp for Minecraft modders and coders is priced at $166. You can also avail of some discounts from the camp's original website.

Where is Creator Camp now?

Since its launch in 2021, Creator Camp has flourished in the market. Originally offered only in Katy and Houston, the summer camp sessions are now also available in other locations, including Austin and San Antonio. At the time of writing, the creative tech camp has around 1k followers on Instagram and we are sure these numbers will witness a big jump after Christopher, Kai, and Jacky's appearance on 'Shark Tank' Season 16.

Who will seal the deal?

Mark Cuban might invest in Creator Camp on 'Shark Tank' Season 16.

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 5, airs on ABC on Friday, 15 November 2024, at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like Y'all, Creator Camp, Chomp Shop, and Chalkless.

For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.