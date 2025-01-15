'Shark Tank' judges offer a life-changing deal to 82-year-old innovator for his outdoor product

Bob Legg and Keith Lindsey, the dynamic duo behind the Krapp Strapp, proved that innovation and determination have no age limit

For Bob Legg, age is just a number, and at 82, he proved it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. Along with his business partner Keith Lindsey, Legg introduced their product, the Krapp Strapp, on ‘Shark Tank’, and left with a life-changing five-figure investment. Krapp Strapp is an ingenious contraption for the outdoorsman wanting comfort when nature calls, be that hunter or camper alike. The product is a strap made of weatherproof material attached to a tree or sturdy structure where the user will safely squat, having pockets for toilet paper. Wholly manufactured in the U.S., it boasts the capability of holding 400 pounds.

A screenshot of Legg and Lindsey on Shark Tank (image source: Youtube| ABC)



The pitch was simple, yet compelling: Legg and Lindsey were seeking $65,000 in return for 10% of their Jacksonville, Texas-based business. They said they’d use the money to beef up their marketing, having achieved remarkable sales of 4,000 units in just four months on the back of zero advertising. “You just simply attach it around your waist, attach it to a strong structure like a tree ... and you simply lean back, squat down, and relieve yourself,” Lindsey explained. “It will hold 400 pounds. It’s got two pockets- one on each side- [for] toilet paper,” added Legg.

Lindsey also explained that they had attempted marketing, e-commerce, social media, and advertising but had not found success in those areas. “We’ve tried some of that and failed,” he admitted. Legg added that more than just funding, he was looking for a partnership and hoped to enjoy the process, saying, “I want to have some fun.”

However, not all sharks were convinced. Robert loved the product, but somehow, he felt that it was not his size and decided to step out. Kevin shared a funny story: He once had to go to the camp counselor's place, got eaten alive by mosquitoes, and told him now he only stays in places with mints on his pillow. Though Kevin felt that the product was fantastic, he also felt he was not the right Shark for the deal, and hence backed out. Daymond John liked the idea but thought Lori Greiner would be a better partner for the business, so he asked her if she was interested. She was, and the two Sharks combined to make an offer.

Legg and Lindsey on Shark Tank (image source: Youtube| ABC)



But only Mark Cuban, after trying the Krapp Strapp on himself, joked it could bring comedy value with it. Despite the rejection, he and the rest of the Sharks couldn’t disregard the stellar sales numbers. Although Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary loved the potential of the product, they ultimately had to bow out. However, Cuban recognized this was a very strong fit in his portfolio and left the ball in Lori Greiner and Daymond John’s court.

You will never say "Oh krapp!" again when nature calls with the Krapp Strapp! Would you invest? 💩 pic.twitter.com/yxxUarhJoM — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) November 6, 2023

Lori and Daymond made a joint offer: $65,000 for 35% equity. Legg counter-offered 25%, and they settled on 33.3%. The deal was sealed, and Cuban gave a special shoutout to Legg, “Bob, you're a star, buddy.” “Now, you two [Greiner and John] can say you help people do the deuce outdoors,” Legg said, adding, “We'll all make some money.”

A screenshot of Mark Cuban trying Krapp Strapp (Image source: Youtube| ABC)



Since the Krapp Strapp pitched on Shark Tank, it has gained popularity among outdoor adventurers who value comfort and ease. It can be purchased via its official website, as well as a few other online retailers. In due course, the company developed variations to include The Tinkle Strapp for women and The Potty Strapp for kids, further expanding their products to reach a wider range of customers.