'Shark Tank' had an outdated rule that almost led to Mark Cuban leaving the show: "I wouldn't come back..."

With his powerful presence on 'Shark Tank', Mark Cuban has made a lasting impact on the business world.

'Shark Tank' has created many successful firms over the years, but there are several unexpected behind-the-scenes information that is frequently overlooked. Even though it's fun to watch the deals happening, several years ago there had been a controversy about a rule on the show. The rule took a percentage of equity from every 'Shark Tank' contestant simply for showing up on the show. This reportedly also caused judge Mark Cuban to almost leave the show. However, he decided to stay and change this outdated rule, calling for a more open experience.

Mark Cuban at a rally for Kamala Harris on October 17, 2024, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andy Manis)

According to one of the former clauses on 'Shark Tank', contestants were required to hand over either 2 percent of their profits or 5 percent of their equity to Finnmax, the show’s production company. This rule was mandatory for all participants, regardless of the deal made with investors. Many entrepreneurs, including Kristy Hadeka and Sean Tice of Brooklyn Slate, a New York-based cheese company, chose to decline the opportunity to appear on the show because of this rule, as reported by HuffPost. However, in 2013, Judge Cuban revealed on Facebook that the equity clause had been removed, thanks to his efforts to challenge it.

The production company behind Shark Tank used to require contestants to give them 5% equity or 2% of the profits from their companies in exchange for appearing on the show. Mark Cuban threatened to quit over this rule, so producers got rid of it. @mcuban 👏👏👏 — Kelly Robinson (@KellyJRobinson) March 23, 2021

Talking to a group of former contestants, Judge Cuban said, "FYI, there is no additional equity or percentage of anything taken any longer. That was removed retroactively. I told them I wouldn't come back this season if it wasn't." Additionally, he argued that maintaining the clause would have resulted in a drop in the quality of businesses and entrepreneurs that appeared on the show. To ensure that the regulation no longer applied to any contestants who have participated in 'Shark Tank' since its inaugural season, Cuban pushed to get it lifted retroactively. Apart from him, financial columnist Ami Kassar of the New York Times also spoke about the shortcomings of such an agreement.

Shark Tank is just marketing. For the companies and for the judges. Not many people know this, but the production company used to demand a 2% equity stake just for you to go on. (I saw it in an agreement they offered me) Evidently the sharks didn’t know about this and threatened… — Will Andre | SMB Growth Guy (@SMBGrowthGuy) August 27, 2023

He said, "Remember that when you're giving away equity, you're getting married to your investors. Make sure that your value and ideas are in synch. And keep in mind that if your company ever wants to borrow money in the future, it's likely that any investor who owns 20 percent or more of the company will have to guarantee the loan personally." He added, "Will your investor be willing to do that? And if your investor is promising expertise and help the way the sharks do, make sure they spell out precisely what they mean before you sign." Meanwhile, this wasn't the first time that Cuban argued with the producers of the reality show.

He was reportedly outraged by ABC’s initial offer of $30,000 per episode. Cuban expressed his frustration by calling it a major insult, as reported by The Things. He wrote, "Seriously? No chance... This is beyond an insult." Although his salary remains under wraps, it's obvious that Cuban got a better deal. Through his strong presence on 'Shark Tank,' Cuban has left his mark on the business world. From his early business endeavors as an enthusiastic entrepreneur to his rise to fame as a television personality, Cuban's inspiring tale is one of excellence and determination.