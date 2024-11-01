Doatnut on ‘Shark Tank’: Here’s how to buy and savour an amazing guilt-free indulgence

Doatnut is a healthy and guilt-free alternative.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This season, on 'Shark Tank', if the entrepreneurs have a healthily delicious spin on a classic treat, then Doatnut is churning waves. Doatnut is an oat-based and gluten-free donut by the entrepreneur Kim Young that, rather fast, is gaining attention for its recipe among residents of Oceanside and beyond. Made with organic and gluten-free oat groats, sweetened with the most natural ingredient -- monk fruit -- Doatnut is meant to satisfy the cravings of people without making them feel guilty.



What is Doatnut on 'Shark Tank' Season 16?

On Season 16 of 'Shark Tank', Doatnut brings in a new, fresh spin to the old donut: using oats instead of traditional wheat flour. The concept behind Doatnut-to make a healthier, gluten-free donut that tastes good and is satisfying-targets people who have gluten sensitivities, want to be healthy, or simply want to try something different.

Founders of Doatnut highlight that this product is made from organic, gluten-free oat groats sourced in Wyoming, which they mill into flour in small batches to maintain quality and freshness.

The Doatnut team needs investment to expand production, widen distribution, and take their unique product to the next level in their 'Shark Tank' pitch.

Who is the founder of Doatnut?

Founder Kim Young is an ambitious entrepreneur who has come to Season 16 of Shark Tank on a mission to provide a healthier alternative for people who crave donuts. Kim came up with the idea after she realized there wasn't a gluten-free, healthy alternative option in the market that didn't sacrifice taste. Her personal health journey inspired her, along with an increasing demand for gluten-free baked goods within the market, to create a donut made with oats, something naturally gluten-free and nutrient-rich.

Quality and health benefits are Kim's approaches to making Doatnut. She sources organic oat groats from Wyoming and mills them at her shop into flour for the freshest, purest batch. Monk fruit sweetens the baked items, keeping calorie and carb counts very low, which appeals to a range of clients who have various dietary needs.

Kim hopes to secure an investment from the Sharks in the hopes of growing her business, expanding production, and bringing this oat-based donut treat to more and more people who share her desire for healthy, yet tasty indulgences.

What is the cost and how to buy Doatnuts?

The Doatnut prices its oat-based donuts at $27 per box. To order Doatnuts, one only needs to visit their website, and order them online. The website has free nationwide shipping on orders over $75, which is a real bargain if one wishes to sample multiple flavors in larger quantities.

Will Doatnut seal the deal on 'Shark Tank' Season 16?

With its innovative, health-conscious twist on the classic donut, Kim Young's Doatnut is well poised for a deal in Season 16 of Shark Tank. Doatnut brands itself very cleverly: taking "donut" and combining it with "oat".

With the investment, Kim can offer new flavors or products and sell Doatnut in stores across the country. Her personal story and commitment to healthy living add to her pitch, in that this is a product she's all in on and believes in. If Kim can present Doatnut effectively, build its health benefits, and show its growth potential, she might just get herself a deal with one of the Sharks interested in the health food market.

Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 3 airs on ABC on Friday, November 1 2024, at 8 pm ET. For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.