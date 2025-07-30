'Shark Tank' judges spill what happens behind the scenes — yes, it involves Nicki Minaj and rap battles

Ever wondered what the Sharks do off camera? It’s not all deals — think rapping, dancing, and makeup touch-ups

The 'Shark Tank' panel consists of top millionaire investors, including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary. The Sharks put their clever business minds to the test by investing in start-ups that will yield them staggering annual profits. However, things are not serious all the time on the sets, “Right after I give them an offer on ‘Shark Tank,’ the first thing I do is call them,” Greiner told 'Inside the Shark Tank' magazine. “I’ll call them even though we’re still shooting. I just want to get to know them," the 'Queen of QVC' revealed while giving an insight into her punctual business habit.

We learn so much from the Sharks, especially when we peek behind-the-scenes. #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/2ZlaawIYuZ — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) May 4, 2017

Greiner went on to explain that her core team then sets up a meeting with the company she has invested in. Before that, they analyze and prepare a detailed report of the venture to iron out all the financial issues. “It’s not just, ‘Oh, here’s money and I get this percentage,’” she added, “It’s a very careful, thoughtful analyzation. I want everybody happy." All this happens while the show tapes for over 10-12 hours every day, per CNBC. O'Leary had earlier explained that they have to spend hours interviewing the entrepreneurs. “Shooting can go as late as 7:30 or 8 o’clock at night,” he shared, noting that he typically starts his day as early as 5 am. The taping is done back-to-back, and an entire season is completed within 17 days, CNBC reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Greiner (@lorigreinershark)

In 2018, guest investor Bethenny Frankel revealed that she turned the sets of 'Shark Tank' into a rap battle with Cuban. “In the breaks, they are playing full-on, old school hip hop,” she told CNBC Make It. “Mark Cuban and I are rapping and dancing and having the best time.” She continued, “Mark tried to shush me a couple of times,” adding, “And you will find out how that worked out.” Cuban further highlighted that it is chaotic on the sets at times, with each of them haggling for the deal. “We know that they’re going to edit [the show] down, so when we get mad, we’ll start cursing at each other, yelling at each other, and the entrepreneurs will be like, ‘What the hell is going on?’” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Cuban (@mcuban)

Frankel is not the only one having fun; Corcoran confessed that she swears by Nicki Minaj songs while getting ready for her day. “Before hair and makeup starts, I always have my boom box and I play Nicki Minaj,” she told The Cut. “For whatever reason, she gets my blood going, so I play her loud in my trailer and get ready with Tommy, my stylist. And then we’re on set at 9 [a.m.].” Corcoran also doesn't miss the chance to have fun on sets with her close friend, Cuban. In 2017, she shared a hilarious moment from the sets as a birthday wish for Cuban. "Giving the birthday boy @mcuban a little touch-up on his makeup!" she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Corcoran (@barbaracorcoran)

It featured her attempting to playfully give her "best friend" a touch-up on his cheek with a makeup puff. Fellow judge Robert Harjevac said that, despite being at odds often, their strong connection with each other helps them navigate through the numerous deals in a day.