Hot Mama or hot mess? Rude 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur blasted for rejecting Barbara Corcoran's offer

"Extremely arrogant! She literally said she'd agree to all of Barbara's conditions, then... said she didn't agree to any of it," a viewer slammed.

Entrepreneur and pharmaceutical sales rep Deidrea Haysel only had one thing in mind when she designed the 'Hot Mama Gowns' — to preserve the modesty of expecting and new mothers. In 2011, when she appeared on 'Shark Tank' Season 2, she sought $30,000 in exchange for 20 equity in her sustainable fashion company. A young mother herself at the time, she explained her product's functionality in allowing moms to breastfeed their babies without exposing themselves to others in public.

"I designed Hot Mama Gowns. They're made of 100 organic cotton. They're super soft they have short sleeves for IVs and a full snap-down back to keep mom's assets covered... they're designed for breastfeeding. Hot mama gowns allow moms to feel beautiful... she's not an ill hospital patient, she is a beautiful pregnant mother, and what she's wearing should reflect that joy," she stressed in her pitch. However, the Sharks were not impressed with her sales figures. Haysel revealed that her company had a turnover of a mere $11,500 when investor Daymond John inquired about her profit. "Now you understand that asking for $30,000 for 20, you're basically saying your company is worth $150,000," he remarked.

Haysel, in response, revealed that she had no loans and that her company wasn't debt-ridden despite the low sales. Subsequently, Kevin O'Leary pointed out that her business model ran without a specific framework, to which the mompreneur explained that she created 'Hot Mama Gowns' in custom, limited edition batches and retailed them at $119. This had the Sharks convinced her plan was not feasible. When Barbara Corcoran tried to inquire about the customer acquisition cost, Haysel snapped, saying, "I'm not sure what you want from me because I have all the answers," as per Glam. By then, the investor panel grew weary of the product and pulled out one by one.

"I don't want to ride that road with you... I'm out," O'Leary said bluntly. Robert Herjavec gave her sound advice and criticized Haysel for sounding the whole pitch as a sales rep and not an entrepreneur: "Look at yourself in the mirror and mature to the point where you can be a business owner, not just a great sales rep." "I can't get over the part-time situation... I'm out," Kevin Harrington echoed, explaining that he wasn't interested in investing with in a side hustle. Haysel, at this point, burst into tears. This had Corcoran softening up as she offered 40% equity in exchange for $30,000.

LOVE! Our 'Shalon' adds a lot of fun & color!! RT @KatieKinslow @HotMamaGowns on display and the new headband! #LOVE pic.twitter.com/ape8Tg4a — Deidrea-The Hot Mama (@HotMamaGowns) June 15, 2012

The deal fell through, and Haysel walked out empty-handed. "I turned down Barbara because she had too many conditions on the money and on what she wanted to do with the brand. She wanted to take the size range away, which is critically important to the 'hot mammogram' because it's sized to fit before, during, and after birth, and that just didn't coincide with where I see the brand going," she said in a confessional after the episode.

When the episode aired, fans found the mompreneur to be rude. "That first girl was extremely arrogant! She literally said she would agree to all of Barbara's conditions, then turned around and said she didn't agree to any of it?! So Barbara was right, you would be impossible to partner with," a viewer slammed on YouTube. "The first girl didn’t shed a tear… I have a feeling she’s a really good actor. Her attitude changes in an instant," another opined about Haysel. "Omg that first woman was soo annoying... she 'had all the answers' but couldn't answer any question... yet she kept saying 'bring it!'" a netizen added. 'Hot Mama Gowns' didn't do too well after 'Shark Tank', and the business eventually shut shop in 2013.