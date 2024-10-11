Secrets, lies and the affair that brought down a family: How 'Disclaimer' tackles a mega marital crisis

The psychological thriller 'Disclaimer' on Apple TV+ focuses on Catherine Ravenscroft, whose life comes crumbling down after a secret affair resurfaces

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Disclaimer'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Robert Ravenscroft's (Sacha Baron Cohen) seemingly normal life comes crashing down when he learns that his wife, Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) cheated him years ago in Apple TV+'s 'Disclaimer.' Based on Renée Knight's novel of the same name, the psychological thriller follows Catherine, whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when she gets her hands on a book titled 'The Perfect Stranger.'

Catherine's life spirals downward when she realizes she is a central character in the novel. Furthermore, the book reveals a secret she had desperately tried to keep hidden. However, as the saying goes, truth always prevails, and Catherine's well-hidden secret eventually comes to light, leaving her future uncertain.

How did Robert Ravenscroft find out about Catherine Ravenscroft's secret in 'Disclaimer'?

Cate Blanchett in a still from 'Disclaimer' (@appletv+)

In 'Disclaimer' Episode 2, Robert uncovers Catherine's long-buried affair, intensifying the mystery. So, how exactly did Robert come to know about it? It turns out that Stephen Brigstocke (Kevin Kline), the father of Catherine's lover, Jonathan Brigstocke (Louis Partridge ), discreetly sends Robert the intimate photos that confirm her affair with Jonathan. Naturally, Stephen is taken aback, and it's evident that he is even more affected by the way he learns about the affair.

Later, when confronting Catherine, Robert expresses his dissatisfaction, but she responds with an apology. However, he becomes outraged when he realizes Jonathan is dead and Catherine is never going to inform him about the affair, further complicating their issues. Enraged, Robert storms out of the house, prompting Catherine to chase after him, offering profuse apologies.

What future holds for Robert and Catherine Ravenscroft in 'Disclaimer'?

Sacha Baron Cohen as Robert Ravenscroft in a still from 'Disclaimer' (@appletv+)

To speculate on Robert and Catherine's future, we must first understand the underlying issues in their relationship, as revealed by Robert in Episode 2 of 'Disclaimer.' When he learns that Catherine had an extramarital affair, Robert admits that he has always assumed Catherine had more experience than him, which has fueled his insecurity. This revelation will undoubtedly have a profound impact on him.

Their relationship is currently on unstable ground, with divorce or separation appearing to be the most likely outcome. However, I believe Robert will return in future episodes to help Catherine navigate this situation. However, this does not imply that he will forgive Catherine; it will undoubtedly take a long time to rebuild lost trust. On the other hand, Catherine's struggles may deepen her isolation, impacting her relationship with Robert and their son. I also think Stephan has more tricks up his sleeve which will surely wreak more havoc on Catherine's life.

How to stream 'Disclaimer'?

Louis Partridge as Jonathan Brigstocke and Leila George as Catherine Ravenscroft in a still from 'Disclaimer' (@appletv+)

