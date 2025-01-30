Scarlett Johansson reveals she turned down a ‘disturbing’ role for her kids: "I don't like to kiss..."

Scarlett Johansson has been in a lot of iconic roles over the years but she turned down one major opportunity because it went against her 'core values'

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about a major career decision, one that she made with her children in mind. Over the years, actors have taken on numerous challenging, disturbing, or unusual roles as part of their art. However, there are times when certain roles or projects cross a line, making them uncomfortable or morally conflicting. For Johansson, this was precisely the case when she was offered a significant opportunity, one that she ultimately turned down, as reported by Unlaid.

This wasn’t just any role; it was a major offer that could have had a profound impact on both her career and her personal life. However, Johansson recognized that the implications of this particular role extended beyond herself and could affect her children as well. It was a project that would have placed her voice at the forefront of artificial intelligence, something she was unwilling to do. The role in question? Johansson was asked to be the voice of OpenAI's chatbot. At first glance, the opportunity might seem like an exciting and prestigious one. However, Johansson’s reasoning for declining the offer raised concerns surrounding artificial intelligence and its growing influence on society. She discussed her decision with The New York Times, revealing that she found the whole situation deeply unsettling.

"I actively avoided being a part of the [AI] conversation, which was what made it so disturbing," Johansson explained. "I was like, 'How did I get wrapped up in this?' It was crazy. I was so angry." Johansson’s reaction wasn’t simply about being asked to lend her voice to AI. It was about the ethical concerns, the unexpected way her name became involved in the AI discussion, and the potential implications for her family. While she had previously voiced an AI system in the 2013 film 'Her', where her character formed a romantic relationship with Joaquin Phoenix’s protagonist, she viewed that as an entirely different situation. A fictional film role, after all, is one thing, but providing the voice for a real-world AI system is an entirely different matter. She elaborated, saying, "I felt I did not want to be at the forefront of that. I just felt it went against my core values. I don't like to kiss and tell. He [OpenAI CEO Sam Altman] came to me with this, and I didn't tell anybody except my husband … I also felt for my children it would be strange."

Johansson's primary concern appeared to be her family. For her children, growing up with their mother’s voice embedded in artificial intelligence could have been unsettling and confusing. Being mindful of how technology affects children is something Johansson takes seriously, as she explained, "I try to be mindful of them." Beyond her personal concerns, Johansson also raised a broader issue, the rapid advancement of AI and its potential dangers. She described the rise of AI as being like "a thousand-foot wave," underscoring the speed at which technology is evolving and the challenges it poses for society.

Actors Hunter Johansson (L) and Scarlett Johansson attend the Friends Of Rockaway 2nd annual Hurricane Sandy fundraiser at Hudson Terrace on November 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Friends of Rockaway)

One of her primary fears regarding AI is the way it can be misused, particularly in the creation of deepfake pornography. This is an issue that has become increasingly prevalent, with AI-generated images and videos being used maliciously, often targeting public figures, especially women. She highlighted the grave consequences of such technology, stating, "If your ex-partner is putting out revenge, deepfake porn, your whole life can be completely ruined." "I think technologies move faster than our fragile human egos can process it, and you see the effects all over, especially with young people," she added.