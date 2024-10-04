Joker: Folie à Deux's ending is twisted but here's how it sets up a sequel

Todd Phillips's 'Joker: Folie à Deux' explores Arthur Fleck's romance with Harleen 'Lee' Quinzel

Contains spoilers for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The shocking ending of Todd Phillips's 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is the talk of the town, with rumors swirling that the twist paves the way for a potential sequel. The follow-up to the popular 2019 film 'Joker,' 'Joker: Folie à Deux' follows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), also known as the Joker, as he awaits trial at Arkham State Hospital.

Arther, who has always endured social stigma due to his mental health problem, finally experiences a sense of connection when he meets Harleen 'Lee' Quinzel (Lady Gaga). Lee, who is a fellow patient at Arkham Asylum, grows close to Arthur, and the film unfolds into the epic love story of Joker and Lee. However, Arthur's sense of security is short-lived, as events soon spiral out of his control, leading to a shocking turn of events that sets the stage for a potential sequel.

What happens at the end of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

The finale of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' carries immense significance, as an unforeseen chain of events leads Arthur to renounce his Joker persona. While it appears that he is trying to start over and live a regular life, things quickly take a dramatic turn when he is convicted of murder. In a dramatic twist, an explosion rocks the courtroom, shattering a wall, allowing Arthur to escape and reunite with Lee.

Lee, dismayed by Arther's decision to abandon Joker's persona, leaves him behind, forcing Arthur to face his new reality alone. The film's most shocking moment comes when Arthur faces a tragic end, as an anonymous patient fatally stabs him multiple times, leaving him to die in the movie's closing scenes.

How 'Joker: Folie à Deux's startling ending make way for the sequel?

Arther's death, unsurprisingly, was not only a huge blow to the fans but also had a deeper meaning. The unexpected climax serves as a critical setup for a possible sequel, disrupting Arthur's path and reshaping his legacy. As Arther is stabbed to death, his mysterious assailants carve a Joker smile on his face, implying that Arther's Joker legacy will undoubtedly be explored further in future films.

The ending makes it clear that Phoenix will not return, but the movement he initiated will undoubtedly resonate with many of his supporters. We can expect a new protagonist for the sequel, possibly similar to Heath Ledger's iconic Joker, who brings chaos and destruction without any apparent purpose or motivation.

Is there any official confirmation of 'Joker 3'?

While there has been no official announcement from Warner Bros regarding a third installment in the 'Joker' trilogy, director Todd Phillips has expressed a desire to move on from the franchise, as per Variety. Phillips says that while it was fun to explore the comic book universe in two films, he believes they have made their point and currently have no plans for 'Joker' 3.

However, considering that the film has just been released, it is too early to speculate on its future. It's likely that instead of continuing Arther's narrative, the third installment focuses on how his legacy inspired a lethal Joker who wreaks havoc in Gotham City.

