Who is Ally Dawson? 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant ditches acting career for new career

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ally Dawson is a licensed Master Aesthetician currently residing in Washington DC. She was born in Japan but has spent her childhood exploring Alaska, Malaysia, Peru, and Maryland. A passionate traveler, she has explored over 34 countries and considers New York, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington her home.

The Netflix show star has been working as an Aesthetician for the last seven years but she previously wanted to be an actor. She has been acting since age 8 and entered the entertainment world professionally during high school and college. According to her LinkedIn, Ally studied acting and musical theatre during high school and later pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Boston University College of Fine Arts School of Theatre.

Ally ditched her well-established acting career after she found her passion for the aesthetic side of the medical industry. She then transformed her career and decided to pursue a Licentiate degree in Aesthetician/Esthetician and Skin Care Specialist from Christine Valmy International School of Esthetics.

Ally Dawson reflects on her struggling journey of being an Aesthetician

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ally Dawson's career transition was not easy as the sudden change after pursuing an acting degree from Boston University was a very big decision. She has never played sports, instruments, or extracurricular activities other than acting. However, the bold career move understandably sparked concern and doubts among Ally's friends and family.

However, the better job hunt landed her to become an Aesthetician and she had to hustle harder than expected. She reflected on her struggle in her Instagram post and admitted, "Truthfully, I'm not where I would like to be yet but I 100% know I will get there." Additionally, the Netflix show star revealed that the best part is she still gets to create, play, and collaborate with so many talented people on social media.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ally Dawson wants to embrace motherhood

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ally Dawson is currently single but wants to have a romantic life and embrace motherhood. She has already planned her future and taken a proactive step by freezing her eggs, paving the way for her dreams to blossom. She has documented her egg-freezing journey in a social media post.

She explained in the caption, "This has been something on my mind for several years now. There's so many things I want to experience in my life and motherhood is definitely one of them. Just not right now." Netflix show star elaborated, "This week has been a wild ride unlike anything I thought it would be. At the same time, I’m fortunate it’s a ride I get to be on."

What is 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Ally Dawson looking for in her partner?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Ally Dawson has been in troubled romantic relationships but she didn't want to repeat her mistake. She is looking for "tall teddy bear men with Southern charm" and has previously dated "short bald men." However, Ally's potential partner's physical appearance doesn't matter if he leads the relationship with empathy and his communication skills are on point.

She has been into too many situationships and would not tolerate any other man who isn't willing to commit. She has yet to find her 'the one' and unlike past relationships, she would not settle for any less than she deserves. Additionally, Ally wants her potential partner to be a Potterhead and love cultural exploration.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on Wednesday, October 2 on Netflix.