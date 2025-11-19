‘Price Is Right’ player bursts into tears, shares heartwarming moment with Drew Carey after huge win

Sarah Fitzhugh had an emotional and wholesome moment with Drew Carey

It was an unforgettable moment for contestant Sarah Fitzhugh on 'The Price is Right'. After winning big with a $11,000 trip to Australia, Fitzhugh, who played "Now or Then" on the main stage, pulled off a near-perfect score to win the big prize. What followed was a wholesome moment with the show's host, Drew Carey.

Sarah was a picture of emotion as she giggled her way to Carey on stage, and later broke down after she shook hands with the host and embraced him. Carey later introduced her to 'Now or Then' for a chance to win a trip to Australia. "Welcome to The Price Is Right!" Carey said, to which she responded with an ecstatic and squeaky, "Thank you!"

The way the game works is six grocery items divided into slices. The contestant is asked to guess if the price listed was the current price or from a period of time ago, which in her case was from December 2013. Fitzhugh began the game with the detergent that had its display price as $5.49, and guessed it was the current price of the item. However, it was a tough break as he guessed it wrong. However, she made amends by guessing the correct current price for Feta cheese.

Up next, she picked a bag of candy with a price tag of $2.99 and guessed it to be the current tag. With another tick to her name, she only had to get the price of one more item right to book a ticket to the land down under. "So shrimp wins it for you. If you don't get the shrimp, you need these two to win it for you. So you can go either way," Carey said, to add to the drama.

Fitzhugh picked the bag of shrimp and guessed that the $10.99 tag displayed the current price of the item. This proved to be the correct answer. Soon after the win, she threw her hands up in the air, jumped, and later screeched again as she took Carey's hand with the host grinning in delight. Although Fitzhugh made it to the Showcase round, both she and her competitor overbid, and the contest ended in a no-showcase winner.

'The Price Is Right' airs Weekdays, 11a/10c on CBS, and streams next day on Paramount+