Sara Isaac's sudden commitment to Shawn Osborne on 'Love After Lockup' has raised some eyebrows, especially given her previous hesitation about their relationship. Early on, Sara appeared standoffish, even storming away from Shawn during a heated argument in a parking lot. However, she soon made a dramatic turnaround, moving in with him and discussing marriage—a shift that raises questions about the authenticity of her intentions. Adding another layer of skepticism is the history of manipulation and financial strain that Shawn has endured with Destinie Folsom.

Destinie notoriously took advantage of Shawn's generosity, and many have questioned whether Sara perhaps researched his past relationships and decided to capitalize on his trend of completely supporting his significant others. The sudden change in her behavior does have similarities to how Destinie operated, only in a more subtle manner. Whether Sara is genuine or calculated in her approach, the question remains, but the similarities to Shawn's past relationship dynamics are undeniable. As Shawn once again puts his trust and resources into a relationship, time will tell if Sara is truly in it for love or if she’s just following Destinie’s footsteps, potentially leaving him with even more heartbreak

Where is Shawn Osborne’s ex Kelly Corallo now?

Kelly Corallo has kept a low profile since her appearance on 'Love After Lockup.' Known for confronting Shawn about his behavior and relationships, she has now stepped back and is living a quiet life away from the public eye, raising her six children and trying to keep the stability in her family together. Kelly has always prioritized her children, often expressing frustration during her time on the series over Shawn’s tendency to neglect his parental responsibilities in favor of pursuing romantic relationships.

Is Shawn Osborne welcoming his eighth kid now?

Shawn Osborne is reportedly expecting his eighth child with his wife, Sara Isaac. This comes as Shawn already has seven children from previous relationships—six with his ex, Kelly Corallo, and one with his ex-fiancée, Destinie Folsom. Shawn's parenting has often been called into question and is highly controversial among the show's viewers. Kelly has largely raised their children on her own, as Shawn spent much of his time in tumultuous relationships, such as those with Destinie and Sara.

On the show, Kelly often called out Shawn for not being present in the children's lives. She pointed out that he seems more interested in romance than being a good father.