'Life After Lockup' star Kimberly makes startling confession before her marriage to Joey

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 star Kimberly shares two sons with her ex-husband

EDEN, NORTH CAROLINA: 'Life After Lockup' Season 7 star Kimberly is all set to start a new life with her beau Joey, and is thrilled to get married to him. She has started planning their dreamy nuptial but dropped a bombshell revelation during her wedding gown shopping. Kim revealed that she is still legally married to her ex-husband.

Kim parted ways with her ex when she met Joey. However, after Joey's arrest in 2018, Kim reconnected with her ex-husband and got pregnant with his baby. The reality star shares, sons Kasen and Kyler, with her ex. Kim's ex is notably not involved in her and her children's lives. She has tried to legally get a divorce from her ex but the proceeding is taking time more than she expected. However, she doesn't want to sabotage her relationship with Joey and has been hiding the secret from him. However, the upcoming season will explore the new living dynamics of the couple as they have moved in together. Additionally, the marriage preparation will bring frustration which could also end their romance forever.

'Life After Lockup' star Kimberly doubts Joey of still doing drugs

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 star Kimberly has been supportive of her beau and has spent around $15,000 on him when he was in prison. She also took the financial responsibilities of Joey after he moved out of jail. Joey has been living with Kim and her children but a daunting past has been threatening their relationship.

In the trailer, Kim broke down in tears as she shared her doubts about Joey still taking drugs. She admitted, "It scares the hell out of me." However, the trailer also teased Joey furiously leaving Kim after she seemingly confronted him about the drugs. Joey has been reliant on drugs for more than 20 years and it could be hard for him to live an addiction-free life.

'Life After Lockup' Season 7 star Joey 'whistled' at his ex Tatum

'Life After Lockup' star Joey is still in contact with his ex-girlfriend which threatened his romance with Kimberly. However, Joey's ex-girlfriend is none other than, but Kim's cousin, Tatum. Joey was dating Tatum when he met Kim and cheated on his girlfriend. However, trust issues sparked after Kim caught Joey texting Tatum.

Additionally, Tatum has revealed in the trailer of the upcoming episode that Joey whistled at her during his engagement to Kim. She tried to warn her cousin and claimed, "He's going to play." However, Kim didn't trust her cousin and admitted, "I don't know what to believe right now." Joey tried to defend himself and claimed, "She's crazy."

