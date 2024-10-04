From jaw-dropping cash to the ex-con who got nothing, 'Life After Lockup' cast salaries revealed

'Life After Lockup' couples are paid around $2,000 per episode

ORANGE, NEW JERSEY: 'Life After Lockup' is all set to return with 10 unmissable episodes, each lasting 90 minutes, packed with drama and chaos. It is a spin-off series from the popular reality TV franchise 'Love After Lockup.' The show follows seven former inmates and their significant others as they try to keep their love alive while establishing new lives outside of prison.

One of the biggest challenges felons face upon release is finding employment. However, participating in a reality TV show offers certain advantages, including a salary. Cast members get paid not only for their time on the show but also for promoting it. 'Life After Lockup' couples earn approximately $2,000 per episode—a substantial sum that could total hundreds of thousands of dollars over more than 10 episodes, according to The Cinemaholic. Their pay has likely increased over the years. For specials, they earn about $250 per day for events like reunions or follow-ups after the show. While it’s safe to say that the cast hasn’t made millions from the show, their earnings help them lead a somewhat different life from other couples who have faced prison. It’s important to note that finding suitable employment after incarceration is also a significant challenge.

Cast members get paid not only for their time on 'Life After Lockup' but also for promoting it (YouTube/@wetv)

'Life After Lockup' cast member reveals they get paid 'nothing' for doing the show

While it is certain that the cast does get paid for their appearances on 'Life After Lockup,' there is still some debate about whether the ex-cons also receive compensation. According to cast member Elizabeth Kommes from 'Love After Lockup,' she was paid "nothing" during her time on the show. She revealed this on Instagram, although the post has since been deleted.

However, according to Starcasm, the convicts are indeed getting paid. The outlet reports that one of the convicts featured on the show received $3,000 per episode. Notably, this is not the total amount of their compensation, as the rates for appearances on reunions and specials differ. It is likely that the pay scale has increased and varies after so many years.

'Love After Lockup' cast member Elizabeth Kommes' Instagram post with the claim has since been deleted (@lizzieloveafterlockup/Instagram)

Who covers the costs of frequent flights and lavish weddings?

One of the most pressing questions about 'Life After Lockup' is how the convicts can afford their lavish lifestyles showcased on the show. They often take flights to visit their partners, buy engagement rings, purchase cars, and even host extravagant weddings at high-end venues. If finding a job after jail is so challenging, how are these convicts managing to cover such expenses? The simple answer lies with the production team.

Jessica, a cast member from 'Love After Lockup' revealed on a Reddit thread that the show covers many of their costs. She stated, "They do pay for flights, rental cars, if we're filming at like a restaurant they'll pay, or any other activity, like bowling or whatever. they paid for my wedding, wedding dress, all that." She also confirmed that she received $2,000 per episode, noting that 'Life After Lockup' offers higher pay compared to other reality shows.

'Love After Lockup' cast member Jessica reveals 'Life After Lockup' pays more in comparison (@reddit)

Have any couples separated due to financial struggles after the show?

While 'Life After Lockup' covers many of the cast’s expenses and pays them for their participation, it’s important to note that the income isn’t permanent and often may not be enough. Some couples from the franchise have parted ways, with a few breaking up due to financial struggles.

Scott and Lizzie, once one of the most loved-up couples on the show, faced such issues, according to Nine.com. Lizzie had just been released from prison after serving eight years for DUI and bribery, but their relationship didn’t last long. The pair had frequent arguments and were undeniably controversial. However, it was ultimately their financial troubles that led to their breakup. According to Scott’s Instagram, he has moved on and is currently dating someone new. As for Lizzie, she has over 90k followers on Instagram, where she frequently posts, and she also runs a YouTube channel.

'Life After Lockup' star Scott and Lizzie separated due to financial struggles (@wetv)

Life After Lockup' premieres on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 8 PM ET on We TV.