Russell Brand calls out Jimmy Fallon for 'bullying' him in bizarre TV moment: "This destroys me..."

Jimmy Fallon tried to clown Russell Brand, but the comedian flipped the script and made it painfully awkward

Jimmy Fallon has been bashed for his 'phony' attitude several times by celebrity guests. In 2014 'The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' host was on the receiving end when Russell Brand accused him of bullying. As per The Things, the 'Death on the Nile' actor felt that Fallon was mocking him by mimicking his British accent. "I think I've put more into our relationship than you have," Brand said. "You satirized me with hate crimes because of the way I talk. You're bullying me... Jimmy this is anti-bullying week, and this destroys me," he added.

However, it seemed like Brand was only joking as he later complimented Fallon for impressively imitating him, "It is an honor to get humiliated by you." Fans enjoyed their banter and the viral video has since garnered over five million views on YouTube. "Jimmy Fallon's impression of Russell Brand is hysterical, if only for the fact that he sounds more like Jools Holland !!!" a viewer gushed. "Jimmy literally said all the words I was searching for in my head to describe Russell. What a delight to watch!" another fan praised the talk show host's talent. "That was a really good impression. I wasn't watching the screen for a moment and hadn't even realized it was Jimmy talking and not Russell," an online user gushed.

Russell Brand for a Town Hall at SiriusXM Studios on October 4, 2017, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Cindy Ord)

"I was looking away when Jimmy started his impression and thought Russell was still talking lol," a netizen expressed admiration. This wasn't the first time the television host was being called out, in 2019 the 'Only Murders in the Building' stars Steve Martin and Martin Short openly criticized Fallon for coming across as fake. According to Cracked, Short mocked Fallon's dry humor and shot back saying, “This is the greatest show on television because there is no host in late-night who pretends to care as much as you do.” Martin agreed with his co-star's remarks and sarcastically added, “You have such a clean image. That’s hard to do in today’s world. I suggest that, whatever you’re paying to National Inquirer, you should double it!”

I like the one Martin Short called Jimmy Fallon phony to his face. pic.twitter.com/v5qp2it8Xd — M.A. Bergman (@John_LeTour) September 7, 2023

In October last year, fans got annoyed over Fallon's rude attitude displayed while welcoming TikTok stars for the first time. According to the Independent, the talk show host appeared bored and kept cutting off the father-son duo, Andrew and Eric Befumo as they repeated their viral 'Boom' slogan. "I want to hire one of those body language analysis people to study Fallon in this whole appearance. All I get from Fallon here is seeping contempt. He just talks over these guys and ignores them constantly. It’s even funnier because you can tell The Roots like them more," one fan slammed the host on X.

I want to hire one of those body language analysis people to study Fallon in this whole appearance. All I get from Fallon here is seeping contempt. He just talks over these guys and ignores them constantly. It’s even funnier because you can tell The Roots like them more. pic.twitter.com/M9M4Jzueg6 — Rolo Tony (@PoorOldRoloTony) October 29, 2024

"A rare moment where I felt bad for Jimmy Fallon… having to listen to BOOM with a pounding hangover," an X user commented. Fallon's displeasure was caught on the camera several times which resulted in video creators WatchMojo making a compilation of his irritated expressions, the video has since received over one million views. Fallon was later accused of harboring a toxic workplace environment, he has since apologized to his staff.