Jimmy Fallon has had his fair share of unpredictable moments on ‘The Tonight Show,’ but nothing quite prepared him for Kate Beckinsale’s bold comments about sneezing and orgasms. Beckinsale known for her sharp wit and flirtatious humor, left Fallon visibly stunned when she casually linked the two during an interview that took an unexpectedly risqué turn. The conversation began innocently enough, with Beckinsale demonstrating her impressive ability to fake sneeze. Fallon, clearly amused, praised her talent. But then, Beckinsale threw in a comment that completely changed the tone of the interview. She revealed, "I'm banned from doing it at home. The thing is, I heard, maybe an orgasm is an eight of a sneeze or a sneeze is an eight of an orgasm."

As per TheThings, Fallon’s reaction was priceless—his eyes widened, his body language screamed discomfort, and for a moment, he seemed unsure how to react. Beckinsale, however, doubled down and explained, "That's an actual medical fact. That's definitely true. This is a nose orgasm that sometimes I don't get to sneeze very often. It's a nosegasm, I have a very sensitive nose.” Fallon awkwardly laughed, clearly trying to regain control of the situation, but Beckinsale wasn’t finished. She further added, “If I'm at home I like to really open my mouth as wide as possible. And scream."

Jimmy Fallon plays that game he truly hates with a brave Kate Beckinsale https://t.co/QPHIncMOXy pic.twitter.com/IJcxODZUQd — Mashable (@mashable) April 18, 2019

While Fallon seemed at a loss, fans absolutely loved the exchange. The YouTube clip of the interview racked up over a million views, with commenters praising Beckinsale’s humor. One viewer wrote, "She's the only one who can talk about sneezing for so long and still be classy and entertaining!" In agreement, one user added, "She is actually a world-class actress who decided that it's ok that Hollywood arbitrarily decided to take her off the A list and just proceeded to have fun playing vampires and being the most beautiful milf in the world." Someone else wrote, "I love her, I just can't handle it, everything she does, even fake sneezing or making jokes about "the matter". She is so funny!"

But this wasn’t the only time Beckinsale caught Fallon off guard. In another interview, she spoke about legendary actor Brian Cox’s ‘testicular pull.’ Beckinsale exclaimed, "Yeah, I love him so much. And he's got this strange kind of testicular pull, that when I'm in a low moment, he feels a call in a fatherly way and calls me up and pulls me out of trouble. It sounded a bit funny. No, that came out wrong, but I had a bit of a rush getting here. So I was in a testicular frame of mind, yeah. Sorry, everyone. But no, he's lovely, and he-- just, I find it very comforting every 30 seconds when my phone relaxes, and there he is."

As per People magazine, Fallon could barely keep it together. Adding to her list of viral moments, Beckinsale also declared that she looks "exactly" like Ryan Reynolds. She exclaimed, “I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds. Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I’ve never done that movie.'...I really see myself in him. I can’t be in the same room as him because one of us, I think, would explode, or something would happen.”