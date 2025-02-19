Diddy looked visibly uncomfortable when Jimmy Kimmel brought up one topic: "I took the chance..."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was known for his extravagant 'white' parties and unusual addictions before reportedly being arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering in September last year. According to The Things, Combs' final appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' turned into a confessional about his experiences with hallucinogenic trips, which has now been removed. While Combs wasn't comfortable answering Kimmel's question, he said, "This show has gotten crazier since the last time I've been here." "I’m the type of guy who’ll try anything once... with the ambulance waiting outside," he added, referring to the time he took toad venom, also known as 5-MeO-DMT. However, he warned the audience against trying it, adding, "I wouldn’t advise it to anybody, but I could just speak on my experiences. I took the chance."

The former music mogul even shockingly offered to share the number of his drug dealer during the interview, “I had an experience. I had heard Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan talking about it. You know, you have to be in the wave of just like, into looking for what’s passed here sometimes to be into psychedelics,” he continued. “But it’s something that I wouldn’t recommend unless you are using my man, and I’ll give y’all my man’s number after this," he said. This wasn't the first time the 'I Need a Girl' rapper candidly discussed his addiction to toad venom.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle)

In a 2023 interview with The New York Times, he called the drug his 'ego killing' experiment, calling himself an "old hippie" Combs admitted. “I had a little bit of ego left in me. And when I did toad, I officially had an ego death." He went on to explain how taking the rare venom was like accessing multi-level portals in terms of his psychedelic experience, "It’s a journey you don’t even remember. The best way to describe it is it’s just like an opening of a whole different portal, without you seeing it open." He added, "I’m a top-level hippie. The testing, the ambulance in front of the house — I don’t play around, baby."

In October last year, Jones, the music producer's employee, made severe accusations against him. The former worker alleged that Combs sexually harassed and attacked him while being employed at his residence. As per EOnline, his lawsuit claimed that the 'Last Night' rapper allegedly demanded that domestic staff maintain pink cocaine on hand for his usage, and his residence was supposedly stocked with a variety of illegal narcotics. According to his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, "It required all employees from the butler, the chef to the housekeepers, to walk around with a pouch or fanny pack filled with cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies (100 - 250 mg’s each)."

The lawsuit also claimed that Khorram had to be prepared with Combs' preferred psychedelic drug at all times. "It was important," the suit stated, "to Defendant Khorram to have Mr. Combs’ drug of choice immediately ready when he asks for it." Combs liked Tuci, also referred to as pink cocaine, according to the court documents. It is "a pink drug that is a combination of ecstasy and cocaine," as per the filings.