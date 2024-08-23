'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' judges's 'favorite' Kween Kong escapes criticism amid outfit mishap

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA: 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' Season 1 judge RuPaul Charles seemed to already have her favorite contestants who she wants to see as a finalist. The judges have been promoting some of the contestants, including Kween Kong badly.

During Episode 3, the contestants were assigned to show the villain's look to advance to the next round. The judges criticized Miranda Lebrão's look and claimed that she was not fit for the villain prompt. However, Kween's look was more like a sweet queen and not the villain. She deserved the bottom spot for her look as she failed the challenge.

Surprisingly, the judges skipped pointing out Kween's outfit blunder and snubbed criticism of her. Instead, they complimented Kween's look despite it lacking the extraordinary element. Additionally, it wasn't outstanding enough to advance to the next challenge but she skipped the bottom spot.

Kween Kong dons controversial outfit during global debut

'Drag Race Down Under' star Kween Kong has recently made her global debut with 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars'. However, she chose a bit controversial premiere look which sparked outrage among the viewers. Kween debuted an iconic outfit that featured the First Nations flag as part of her look.

The Paramount+ show star described her look, "The dress was inspired by the reality of the state of our countries down under. The dress included the Aboriginal, Australian, and New Zealand flags." However, the styling of the dress sparked controversy as the First Nations flag was being displayed upside down. She later apologized and noted that it wasn't intentional.

Kween Kong compete with Alyssa Edwards

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' contestant Kween Kong competed with another judge's favorite, Alyssa Edwards. The duo nailed the premiere challenges and made it to Episode 1's final lip sync round. Both queens brought their A-games to the lip sync on Rihanna's 'Only Girl (In the World).'

Alyssa was pretty serious about the challenge and admitted in the confessional that she wanted to let Mother Ru know that "I'm the only queen in the world." However, the judges were highly impressed with both Kween and Alyssa and awarded them a shared win. As a winning trophy, Kween and Alyssa earned a cash tip of $10,000 to be distributed equally.

